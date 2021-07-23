Sasha Teleguine – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sasha Teleguine

2020-21 Team: Chilliwack Chiefs (#10)

Date of Birth: September 17, 2002

Place of Birth: North Attleborough, MA, USA

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Sasha Teleguine could turn out to be one of the biggest gems in this year’s draft. Filled with tantalizing speed, hands, and offensive potential, the North Attleborough, Massachusetts native was one of the Chilliwack Chiefs’ most exciting players during the shortened 2020-21 season. Trained by his father Victor Teleguine, who is a highly-regarded Russian skills coach, he grew into a skilled offensive dynamo that could get a fan out of their seat in a moment’s flat.

Related: THW 2021 NHL Draft Guide

To be honest, I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him…My dad has been the backbone for me my whole life. The amount of times he purchased ice for skill sessions, just me and him 1-on-1 and growing up working on skating, edges and simple puckhandling…Even nowadays, before I got out here I’d spend four or five hours a week with him working on small skills that could translate in games. He’s been a fundamental piece of the player I am today. Sasha Teleguine on his father’s influence in his development

Congrats to Chilliwack Chiefs F Sasha Teleguine on his commitment to the University of Connecticut!#ModernHockey @ShawInfo



📸 @garrettjames22 pic.twitter.com/BV2N7zvsze — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) June 7, 2021

When you watch Teleguine play, you can’t help but notice his skating and creativity. He’s constantly moving around the ice trying to find an opening, and when he does, he either blows by the defender or uses his soft hands to deke around them. He also has a very quick release that he gets on the net more often than not. On top of all that, he is never satisfied with his game, which should make him an intriguing prospect to follow in the coming seasons.

Like most purely offensive players, Teleguine has to work on his play away from the puck and the overall details in his game. However, with his overall talent and drive to succeed, those weaknesses will become strengths in no time. Committed to the University of Connecticut in the Fall, we will see if he can transfer his exciting offensive toolbox from the BCHL to the NCAA next season.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Sasha Teleguine – NHL Draft Projection

Unranked by most of the major scouting outlets except for FC Hockey, and McKeen’s Hockey, Teleguine could go as high as the fourth round to as low as the sixth or seventh. I am betting on at least one team that will take a chance on him in the latter part of the draft based solely on his offensive upside. So, expect him to get selected before the sixth round is finished.

Quotables

“…that’s what is so intriguing about the kid. When you watch him play for Chilliwack, you see a player with amazing vision and creativity, with the puck skills to back it up.” – Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News

“An elite skater who generates speed with little effort, his edge work is what sets the table for his skill game to be so effective. Teleguine can turn on the jets but is so hard to pin down due to his pace and the lateral explosiveness when a lane becomes available. He’s always moving his feet and is constantly changing the layout of the ice by creating new angles and space by getting early commitments and then can capitalize…” – Justin Froese, FC Hockey (from ‘May 2, 2021 Scouting Report’, FC Hockey, 6/11/21)

THERE WE GO🚨



Sasha Teleguine’s first in the #BCHL makes it 2-0!



🍎 Milburn (@HockeyLSSU) pic.twitter.com/xePYEtIvrN — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) April 27, 2021

“In tight, Teleguine has the hands to string together a number of evasive moves and while in transition he used his above average edgework and acceleration to beat players with his feet. Much of Teleguine’s talent is obvious, which was the case after he forced a turnover and walked off the wall before going backhand to forehand for Chilliwack’s second goal.” – Shaun Richardson, FC Hockey (from ‘May 9, 2021 Scouting Report’, FC Hockey, 5/31/21)

“I think I’m a pretty intense player. I play at a fast pace. I think I’m skilled. I can make plays happen and I’m creative. My best attributes are my speed and skill.” – Sasha Teleguine in an interview with BCHL.ca

Strengths

Skating

Hands

Puck Skills

Creativity

Drive

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size

Strength

Defensive play

NHL Potential

Watching Teleguine play, you can’t help but wonder if he could be a top-six forward in the NHL one day. He has all the offensive tools in the world to do it, now it’s up to him to transfer it to the next level. At worst, he becomes a 15-20 goal scorer, which is not horrible for a late-round pick. But, if he hits his ceiling, he could be a player like Johnny Gaudreau who was drafted all the way down in the fourth round in 2011. In fact, he might have an easier time hitting that ceiling being an inch taller and 20 pounds heavier.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 5/10

Interviews/Profile Links

Sasha Teleguine Statistics

Videos