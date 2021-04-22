Brennan Othmann- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Flint Firebirds/ EHC Olten (Loan)

Date of Birth: Jan. 5, 2003

Place of Birth: Scarborough, ON, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 180 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

I took note of Othmann from his GTHL days with the Don Mills Flyers as they went undefeated in the 2018-19 regular season. He was at the forefront of that team being one of many dangerous point producers. After dominating the competition and winning the OHL Cup, Othmann was drafted second overall by the Flint Firebirds in the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

With players looking for opportunities in other leagues, Othmann made the jump to Switzerland playing for EHC Olten. It took a while for him to get used to the senior level but he settled in. In 34 games, he finished in the top-10 in team scoring with seven goals and 16 points as he continued to impress with each game. He added another two points in four playoff games.

Brennan Othmann of the Flint Firebirds (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Othmann is an offensive force as he’s classified as having one of the best shots and being one of the top goal scorers in this draft class. The way he angles his body and positioning when he gets his shot off is already at an NHL level. He has great accuracy, his release is lightning quick and he gets a lot of power in his shot when he winds up. He’s always scanning the ice for the open areas just waiting to be teed up for a one-timer. As a result of that vision, he always seems to be in the right spot at the right time.

There isn’t any doubt that if the OHL was playing this season, Othmann would be at the top in goals with his ability to find the back of the net. He can hurt you in more ways than one. He can attack the net on an odd-man rush, making a dash to the net for a tap-in or being the trailer for waiting to unleash a long wrist shot. He’s also capable of being a really great setup man as he can make strong passes and open things up for his teammates.During his rookie season Othmann did a good amount of damage at even strength.

According to Pick 224, in his rookie season, 24 of his points were primary even strength points. He had 14 even strength goals compared to his three on the power play. Among players in his draft year minus 1 (DY-1), he had the second best even strength shooting percentage with 21.54% with a minimum of 15 games played.

Othmann’s a decent skater but doesn’t quite have the speed compared to other players in this draft. While he doesn’t break away from his opponents to create that separation, he does a good job to get the inside edge with his body positioning to shield the puck effectively. When he’s in his own end, he’s reliable in defensive coverage and has good positioning.

Brennan Othmann- NHL Draft Projection

Many have Othmann ranked anywhere from the mid-first to the later end of the first round. He possesses a strong goal scoring mentality. If teams are looking for that kind of player, which they will be, he is one of many players who can put the puck in the net that can have his name called in the first round.

Quotables

“Known as a goal-scorer over the past few years, Othmann’s shot is excellent, both powerful and with a lightning-fast release. But he is also a creative playmaker and can drive play with impressive offensive awareness and high-end vision. Othmann has an aggressiveness to his game, he can play physically and disrupt plays. His skating, however, isn’t the greatest, and he needs to improve his play in the defensive zone to round out his game.” – Caitlin Berry, Dobber Prospects

“Othmann was outshone in his rookie OHL season by minor midget teammates Shane Wright and Brandt Clarke, but adjusted quickly and became a consistent contributor in his own right. He is an above-average skater who shows good agility and the ability to stop and change directions on a dime but doesn’t get great extension on his stride and it limits his acceleration despite solid foot speed and great conditioning… A speedy winger with a full toolbox of offensive skill and burgeoning abilities to make creative and shifty plays in transition, Othmann could be a top-tier draft prospect this season if he continues to work on his stride and consistency away from the puck.” – Joseph Aleong, FC Hockey

“Othmann is so detail oriented and his game has a lot of different levels. He can score in a multitude of different ways. He forechecks hard. He plays physically. He continues to improve as a two-way player and projects to be a high end defensive forward at the NHL level IMO. The skating, particularly his first step explosiveness, looks better playing in Switzerland. I truly believe Othmann is the type of player we’ll see slowly creep up draft lists (just like we saw Quinn do) because of how easy it is to see his game translating to the NHL level. There’s a high floor, but also a high ceiling depending on how much his vision and creativity with the puck can continue to improve.” – Brock Otten, OHL Prospects

Strengths

NHL- like shot

Great accuracy

Offensive awareness

Play making abilities

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Strength

Improve speed

NHL Potential

Othmann’s goal scoring mindset will make him a very dangerous sniper at the NHL level. He’s an impactful player and could very well be a top-line winger. If he doesn’t, he will still be very a dangerous top-six forward. As result of his shot, he can be the finisher on the top power play unit making him a threat in any situation.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Othmann has quite a bit of accolades to his name already. He won a GTHL championship in 2017-18. In 2018-19, he won a silver medal at the Canada Winter Games and added another GTHL championship. His biggest accomplishment that year was helping the Flyers win the OHL Cup, scoring the game-winning goal. He was also named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

Brennan Othmann’s Statistics

Videos