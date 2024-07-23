6 Players Who Recently Rejected the Maple Leafs in Free Agency

It has become a growing trend to turn down the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency. Over the last few seasons, several players have done so and this offseason, it happened with regularity. Whether it’s due to a lack of playoff success, the pressure of playing in Toronto, or better offers elsewhere, the center of the hockey universe is becoming a city that has to start selling players on the merits of being part of the franchise.

While this summer might have shined a light on the potential problem, here are a few names in the last few seasons who have shot down Toronto. It’s not just this season that players have opted to go elsewhere and here are the reasons why:

Jeff Skinner Passes on Toronto for Edmonton

It was confirmed by Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN that the Maple Leafs specifically pitched the idea to Jeff Skinner of playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Skinner said no and opting to play alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, joined the Edmonton Oilers instead. Not a bad backup option if you can get it.

Skinner was coming off of a buyout in Buffalo and while he’s not confirmed interest from Toronto or detailed why he liked the fit in Edmonton better, it’s a telling sign that when allowed to play with the best forwards on the Maple Leafs roster, a 30-goal guy decided not to. Was it about the city? Was it the roster? Or, was it a better opportunity in Edmonton to win?

Tyler Bertuzzi Joined the Rebuilding Blackhawks

The Maple Leafs had been open about their interest in having Tyler Bertuzzi come back after a single season with the team in 2023-24. He found success in Toronto after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract. He wanted a multi-year deal but reportedly wanted more than the Leafs were willing to give. Bertuzzi was open to returning to the Leafs but ultimately joined the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tyler Bertuzzi of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates past Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins during the second period of game six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Arguments could be made that this loss was as much a decision by the Leafs as it was by Bertuzzi to move on. He signed a four-year, $22 million deal in Chicago and it’s likely Brad Treliving was never going to give him that kind of money over that kind of term. However, it’s not an unreasonable amount for a player who will be productive in Chicago and the Leafs have been looking for a top-six winger ever since he decided to depart.

What’s most intriguing about this one is that Bertuzzi chose the Blackhawks, who are likely not anywhere close to competing for a Stanley Cup.

Brandon Montour Goes to Seattle For 7 Seasons

Defenseman Brandon Montour confirmed this past week that he had ‘conversations’ with the Maple Leafs before joining the Seattle Kraken. He was asked about it as he has friends and family in the area. Opting not to go where those close to him would have been excited to see him play, he was excited to go to Seattle and is joining a team that isn’t necessarily a contender and has another similar style defenseman in Vince Dunn already on the roster.

Montour said he looked at the Leafs’ roster and believes he could have fit, but family considerations and business decisions ultimately pushed Toronto out of the picture. The deal he was given in Seattle was a solid one. It’s likely Toronto’s wasn’t as good.

Milan Lucic and Radko Gudas Took Their Toughness Elsewhere

Last offseason, when the Leafs were trying to add some toughness to their roster, Brad Treliving went after both Milan Lucic and Radko Gudas. Lucic said when appearing on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he couldn’t bring himself to wear a Maple Leafs uniform after all the years he spent as a Boston Bruin. Gudas elected to go to Anaheim, choosing not to play in Canada where the pressure from the media and fans is so intense.

Ultimately, the Leafs wanted some toughness so badly, they signed Ryan Reaves to a three-year deal, which was universally panned by fans and insiders.

Zach Hyman Is Still a Mistake The Leafs Regret

The biggest name to shoot down Toronto in the past few seasons and one the team still likely regrets to this day was Zach Hyman leaving in free agency and jumping to Edmonton. He called it the best decision he’s ever made and his career numbers have exploded every season since he made the switch.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Hyman’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

On July 28, 2021, Hyman signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Oilers. Fans in Toronto jumped all over the Oilers for the deal, calling it one of the biggest overpays in NHL history. It has turned out to be one of the best free-agency signings in NHL history.

Hyman loved Toronto, but speculation is that he didn’t like the way he was treated on the way out and saw an opportunity to join McDavid and a deadly top six. He’s been a staple on the best power play in the NHL and this past season he scored 54 goals in the regular season and another 16 goals in 25 playoff games.