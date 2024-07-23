NHL Rumors: Oilers, Red Wings, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, another rumored candidate for the GM position in Edmonton has emerged. But, is that candidate being promoted by another team? Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are looking to get deals done for both Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider. Finally, Matvei Michkov showed up in Philadelphia today and the Flyers shared his arrival on social media.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal cited a conversation between Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, noting that the Edmonton Oilers might have sought permission from the Seattle Kraken to speak with Jason Botterill about their vacant GM position. Botterill could be a candidate for the Kraken’s GM role if Ron Francis advances within their management.

Seravalli said that Seattle hasn’t sorted out their situation yet but noted he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Oilers show interest in Botterill. “If you were talking external candidates and asking permission, my assumption would be that Jason Botterill would be toward the top of that list for the Oilers,” he noted.

Staples isn’t as big a fan due to Botterill’s lack of playoff success in Buffalo, but he acknowledges that the connection does make sense. He writes:

It’s evident that Edmonton’s management team will be a team effort, with Jackson leading the way. Botterill was a main player for years in an excellent management team in Pittsburgh. He’s highly-qualified. It will be no surprise at all if he gets the Edmonton job. source – ‘Is former Pittsburgh Stanley Cup-winning manager top on Edmonton Oilers list?’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07/22/2024

Botterill, 49, was born in Edmonton. He managed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL team from 2010 to 2017 and served as GM of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2020.

Red Wings Set To Lock Up Two Cornerstone Pieces?

Left winger Lucas Raymond and right-shot defenseman Moritz Seider, top RFAs in their positions, still need new deals, which could consume nearly all of the Red Wings’ $17.65 million remaining budget. It sounds like Detroit is working through the negotiations and getting closer to finalizing those deals.

Related: Jets and Maple Leafs: Exploring Odds of a Franchise-Altering Trade

In a Tuesday morning mailbag, The Athletic’s Max Bultman noted that the importance of the deals and a lack of comparables among similar players is what might be holding things up. Similar players signed deals in a flat cap and with the cap rising, it’s hard to be the first team to judge what’s fair in that environment. Evolving Hockey projects eight-year deals for both players in the $8 million range.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bultman writes:

Detroit will get deals done with both players. But the big question at this stage is whether it leads to a bridge for Seider and Raymond. I wouldn’t recommend that route with Raymond, as his production seems the likeliest to shoot up again, but it would involve less long-term guesswork for all parties. Long-term deals will probably be the priority, but it might come down to which side is willing to give a bit. source – ‘When will Red Wings sign Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond? Mailbag, Part 1’ – Max Bultman – The Athletic – 07/23/2024

Matvei Michkov Arrives in Philadelphia

“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” wrote the Flyers social media account as they shared news that prospect Matvei Michkov had arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Michkov was picked up at the airport by GM Danny Briere and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. Michkov got fans excited on Monday by posting a photo of himself on a plane. This led to widespread speculation that he was headed to Philadelphia, which turned out to be accurate as he was en route to the United States.