Mitch Marner’s On-Ice Impact, Fantasy Value & Maple Leafs Future

In this post, I’ll examine Mitch Marner from three distinct angles to understand his impact on hockey, especially on the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the first section, I’ll explore how his on-ice presence influences his teammates and shapes the Maple Leafs’ dynamics. Second, I’ll look at predictions from a hockey analyst about his future with the team. Third, I’ll analyze why he’s causing waves in fantasy hockey.

By integrating these insights, I hope to provide a more nuanced and holistic understanding of Marner’s value and potential future with the Maple Leafs. From a fan’s perspective, I do understand the sensationalism surrounding Marner: the chatter surrounding him has been so off-the-wall that getting a read on his upcoming season is tough. Hence, here are three different windows into the Marner situation.

Why Ryan O’Reilly Wanted His GM to Trade for Mitch Marner

Former Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly urged the Nashville Predators to pursue Marner given his uncertain future in Toronto. O’Reilly strongly advocated for Predators general manager (GM) Barry Trotz to pursue Marner before the team invested in free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

O’Reilly’s reasons for advocating for Marner highlighted the forward’s competitive nature, playmaking ability, and unique vision on the ice. O’Reilly told reporters Marner “brings so many things. He’s so competitive, but I think just how elusive he is. With the way he can create plays, and just being off balance, and being able to put these pucks in the right areas—just such a competitor.”

O’Reilly added, “Getting to play with him in the short time I did it was so fun. You see how he sees the game at such a unique level.”

O’Reilly, an Ontario lad, played 24 games with the Maple Leafs after being traded from the St. Louis Blues. During his brief Toronto tenure, he tallied 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists.) He also played a significant role in the team advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Despite his short stint, O’Reilly deeply admired Marner’s impact on the ice.

Though O’Reilly left Toronto for the Predators in July 2023, citing a preference for a low-key environment, his recognition of the Maple Leafs organization and Marner’s talent remained strong. He noted that Toronto was “something so much more than just your average team. This is one of the faces of hockey being here.”

O’Reilly acknowledged the unparalleled passion and significance of the Maple Leafs organization. His advocacy for Marner to join the Predators underscores his belief in Marner’s value as a player and his potential to enhance any team’s performance.

Hockey Analyst Predicts Mitch Marner’s Future With the Leafs

According to former NHL forward and current hockey analyst Mike Rupp, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving faces a challenging task regarding the team’s “Core 4” futures — Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Marner, and John Tavares. The focus particularly points to Marner, who has one season left on his contract that pays $10.903 million annually. Regarding Marner’s situation and what it means for the Maple Leafs, Rupp suggests that Toronto may need to “bite that bullet” and offer Marner a significant new deal to maintain their contender status.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rupp points out that having a substantial portion of the salary cap tied up in a few players has worked out poorly for the team. However, the business side of things is crucial in a high-pressure environment like Toronto. Despite all these challenges, Marner holds significant leverage in negotiations. As a Toronto native, he could choose to play out his contract. However, the Maple Leafs risk losing him for nothing if no new deal is reached.

Rupp believes that retaining Marner and making strategic offseason moves are essential for the Maple Leafs to take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup. The situation remains dynamic, with much on the line for player and team alike.

What Does Marner’s Fantasy Hockey Ranking Predict About His Season?

Marner’s draft value for the upcoming season is more uncertain for fantasy hockey fans than in previous seasons. That is largely due to ongoing trade rumors and speculation. This volatility is reflected in his varied draft rankings.

Some fantasy analysts have suggested that Marner’s position at #40 might be too high. Others argue he could justify a higher pick, particularly in scoring-focused fantasy leagues. In standard-scoring fantasy leagues, Marner’s assist-heavy play adds up. Conversely, in multi-category leagues that value shots, hits, and other stats, Marner’s lower rankings are more appropriate due to his specialized play style.

Related: Will Mitch Marner Cement Maple Leafs Legacy or Chase a Big Contract?

Marner is primarily known for his assist-heavy contributions rather than goal-scoring. With his highest goal total of 35 and only two seasons with 200-plus shots, his fantasy value is weaker in leagues that reward these metrics. Moreover, his low hit totals reduce his appeal in leagues emphasizing physical stats. Nevertheless, Marner’s reliability for point production remains strong. Over the past four seasons, he’s operated at more than a point-per-game pace.

Regarding injury history, Marner’s past absences could impact his overall fantasy value, making him a riskier pick if injury concerns are a significant factor in a fantasy league’s strategy. Still, Marner’s consistent power-play performance, with at least 25 power-play points in each of the last three seasons, makes him a valuable asset in leagues that emphasize this category.

The short and the long of it is that Marner’s fantasy ranking this season is influenced less by his play and, in part, by the turmoil surrounding him.

The Bottom Line With Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs

The bottom line is that Marner has been a polarizing player in Toronto. Maple Leafs fans are increasingly ready for a change, perhaps seeing Marner in a less favorable light than those outside Toronto.

However, to many observers beyond the city, Marner’s value is viewed more positively, highlighting a stark contrast in perception. This discrepancy raises intriguing questions about whether the passionate and often-frustrated fanbase in Toronto might view Marner more negatively than others.

As all of us—Marner fans or not—look ahead to the upcoming season, it will be fascinating to see how these differing perspectives unfold and what they reveal about Marner’s true value to the team and his role in the NHL landscape.