Fyodor Svechkov – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Lada Togliatti

Date of Birth: April 5, 2003

Place of Birth: Togliatti, Russia

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: W/C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Russian forward Fyodor Svechkov is considered his team’s hometown hero. The 17-year-old was born and raised in Togliatti, a city 985 km East of Moscow, and he has spent his entire playing career with Lada Togliatti. He joined the organization in 2016 to play in the team’s Russia U16 League, and he was promoted to the U18 team in the 2018-19 season. He scored 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 26 games to help the U18 team reach the playoffs. He tallied nine points (three goals, six assists) in eight postseason games.

Svechkov served as an alternate captain for Team Russia at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Canada. His strong leadership helped earn him the chance to play for Lada Togliatti’s first-team in the 2020-21 season. He has adapted quickly to playing in the VHL with 15 points (five goals, ten assists) in 38 games.

Fyodor Svechko, Lada Togliatti (Photo Courtesy of HCLADA.RU)

Svechkov is a two-way forward who is known for his offensive and defensive abilities, and he can play defense. His on-ice vision and tight-knit style of play enhance the defensive side of his game; he can read an opponent’s body language and can confidently predict where the puck is going. He has a methodical approach to defending, either positioning himself deeper in the ice or clearing the puck before it is fired. Svechkov’s puck awareness, combined with his vision and ability to monitor the puck, make him a strong asset in the defensive zone.

Effective defense has made up for Svechkov’s low offensive productivity, and he is not known for being a fast-paced forward. However, he has proven to be a consistent scorer. Most of his passes are deliberately aimed at the centre of the ice to create scoring chances, and he has completed 78.6% of his pass attempts this season, which suggests that he has something to offer offensively, and that he is not solely focused on maintaining puck possession. His offensive contribution is overlooked because of his strong defensive skills, but he still can be a reliable player on the wing or at centre.

Fyodor Svechkov – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Svechkov is considered the best Russian forward in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He will need time to transition from Russian hockey to the NHL, as has been the case with many Russian-born NHL draft picks. Svechkov would be best suited to play on a third line once he makes the move to North America. I expect him to be a late-first rounder or a second-round draft pick.

Quotables

“Arguably the top defensive forward in this class, the Russian winger is a terror to play against. He employs terrific angles and routes on both sides of the puck.” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects

“He gets a lot of praise from scouts for his skill level. He can drive a line due to his great hands, playmaking and above-average speed. He gains the zone with control often, makes a lot of plays and can maneuver in tight areas at a high level.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Strengths

Skating

Hockey IQ

Body strength

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to work on his offensive production

Needs to improve his technical ability

NHL Potential

Svechkov would be best suited to play in the top-nine, particularly as a third-line forward. He is a well-rounded player who has good hockey intelligence, and he could be a very useful player on the penalty kill.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Svechkov was a member of the Russian U17 team that won gold at the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Videos