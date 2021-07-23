2021 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Final 160

What’s that saying? Better late than never? That’s how some of you might feel with these rankings coming out now. That said, I have to admit, I’m glad I waited a little longer. Chatter is circulating around who the Buffalo Sabres might take with the first overall pick and things have changed even into the third round from my last rankings back in May.

Still, it’s about time we get these final rankings up and out to you – the readers – as we close in on the final week before the 2021 NHL Draft. Prospects are excited. Scouts are drooling at the possibility of what their teams might do. And hockey fans are biting their nails waiting for the next future player for their respective franchises.

For people like myself – along with Matt Zator and Peter Baracchini at The Hockey Writers – this is Christmas in the hockey world. All of our work all season long goes into this week. Who’s going first? Who will be the surprise of the first round? And in a few years, which prospect will we be discussing as the steal of the draft.

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

For me, this draft – and these rankings – will be quite different. Knowing what the draft order will likely be, my top prospect probably won’t line up with who I think is going to go first overall. So, let’s get that out of the way. My true belief is that the Sabres will be taking William Eklund with the first overall pick. However, in my eyes, Owen Power is the best quality prospect in the upper echelon of the draft.

As I mentioned, a lot of things have changed for me since May and with that, I’ve expanded my final rankings to five rounds – or 160 prospects.

Note: Even prior to withdrawing himself from the 2021 NHL Draft, I had decided to exclude Logan Mailloux from my final rankings based on what transpired in Sweden.

With all that said, and without further ado, here’s a look at my final 160 rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft.

2021 NHL Entry Draft Rankings

First Round

1. William Eklund, C/W, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

2. Owen Power, LHD, Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

3. Matthew Beniers, C/W, Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

4. Dylan Guenther, C/W, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Luke Hughes, LHD, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

6. Brandt Clarke, RHD, HC Nove Zamky (Slovakia) – on loan from Barrie Colts (OHL)

7. Mason McTavish, C, EHC Olten (SL) – on loan from Peterborough Petes (OHL)

8. Kent Johnson, C, Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden, 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

9. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Luleå HF (SHL)

10. Fabian Lysell, RW, Luleå HF (SHL)

11. Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

12. Chaz Lucius, C/W, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

13. Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

14. Simon Edvinsson, LHD, Frölunda HC (SHL)

15. Xavier Bourgault, C/W, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

16. Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

17. Oskar Olausson, LW/RW, HV71 (SHL)

18. Brennan Othmann, LW, EHC Olten (SL) – on loan from Flint Firebirds (OHL)

19. Corson Ceulemans, RHD, Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

20. Fyodor Svechkov, C/LW, Ladia Togliatti (MHL)

21. Francesco Pinelli, C/W, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

22. Sasha Pastujov, LW, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

23. Carson Lambos, LHD, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

24. Nikita Chibrikov, RW, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

25. Isak Rosén, LW/RW, Leksands IF (SHL)

26. Simon Robertsson, RW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

27. Aatu Räty, C, Kärpät (Liiga)

28. Zachary L’Heureux, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

29. Logan Stankoven, F, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

30. Matthew Samoskevich, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

31. Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

32. Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

Second Round

33. Samu Tuomaala, F, Kärpät (Liiga)

34. Daniil Chayka, LHD, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

35. Scott Morrow, RHD, Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep (USHS-Prep)

36. Prokhor Poltapov, RW, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

37. Evan Nause, LHD, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

38. Ayrton Martino, LW, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

39. Stanislav Svozil, LHD, HC Kometa Brno (Czech)

40. Joshua Roy, C, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

41. Samu Salminen, C/LW, Jokerit U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

42. Dylan Duke, C, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

43. Anton Olsson, LHD, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

44. Brett Harrison, C, KOOVEE (Mestis)

45. Sean Behrens, LHD, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

46. Jack Peart, LHD, Grand Rapids High (USHS-MN)

47. Vladislav Lukashevich, LHD, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

48. Artyom Grushnikov, LHD, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

49. Ryder Korczak, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

50. Olen Zellweger, LHD, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

51. Alexander Kisakov, F, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

52. Aleksi Heimosalmi, RHD, Assat U20 (SM-sarja)

53. Vincent Iorio, LHD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

54. Benjamin Gaudreau, G, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

55. James Malatesta, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

56. Justin Robidas, C, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

57. William Strömbren, LW, MODO Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

58. Conner Roulette, LW, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

59. Brent Johnson, RHD, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

60. Cole Huckins, C, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

61. Ryan Ufko, RHD, Chicago Steel (USHL)

62. Oliver Kapanen, C, JoKP (Mestis)

63. Samuel Helenius, C, JYP (Liiga)

64. Jack Bar, RHD, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Third Round

65. Matthew Knies, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

66. Matvei Petrov, LW, MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva (MHL)

67. Victor Stjernborg, C/LW, Vaxjo HC (SHL)

68. Cameron Whynot, LHD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

69. Kirill Kirsanov, LHD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

70. Tristan Broz, LW, Fargo Force (USHL)

71. Verner Miettinen, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

72. Aidan Hreschuk, LHD, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

73. Peter Reynolds, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

74. Ethan Del Mastro, LHD, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

75. Oscar Plandowski, RHD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

76. Tristan Lennox, G, Toronto Marlies (AHL) – on loan from Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

77. Ville Koivunen, LW, Kärpät U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

78. Chase Stillman, RW, Esbjerg II (Denmark2)

79. Jeremy Wilmer, LW, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

80. Shai Buium, LHD, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

81. Hugo Gabrielsson, LHD, Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

82. Roman Schmidt, RHD, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

83. Kirill Gerasimyuk, G, SKA Varyagi Morozova (MHL)

84. Ryan Winterton, RW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

85. Topias Vilén, LHD, Pelicans (Liiga)

86. Connor Lockhart, C, Erie Otters (OHL)

87. Liam Dower-Nilsson, C, Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

88. Stuart Rolofs, LW, London Knights (OHL)

89. Daniil Lazutin, C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

90. Lorenzo Canonica, C/LW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

91. Tyler Boucher, RW, U.S. National U18 Team (USNDP)

92. Robert Orr, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

93. Jack O’Brien, C, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

94. Eetu Liukas, LW, TPS (Liiga)

95. Dmitri Kostenko, RHD, Ladia Togliatti (MHL)

96. Zach Biggar, LHD, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

Fourth Round

97. Liam Gilmartin, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

98. Josh Doan, F, Chicago Steel (USHL)

99. Danila Klimovich, C, Minskie Zubry (Belarus)

100. Red Savage, C/LW, U.S. National U18 Team (USNDP)

101. Talyn Boyko, G, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

102. Manix Landry, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

103. Justin Janicke, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (USNDP)

104. Jack Matier, RHD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

105. Colton Dach, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

106. Marcus Almquist, C/RW, HV71 J20 (J20 Nationell)

107. Riley Kidney, C, Acadie Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

108. Isaac Enright, RHD, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

109. Jake Martin, RHD, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

110. Zack Stringer, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

111. Trevor Wong, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

112. Dmitri Kuzmin, LHD, Dinamo-Molodechno (Belarus)

113. David Gucciardi, LHD, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

114. Ryker Evans, LHD, Regina Pats (WHL)

115. Hobie Hedquist, G, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

116. Valtteri Koskela, LHD, JYP (Liiga)

117. Atte Lehikoinen, LHD, KalPa U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

118. Ilya Nazarov, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

119. Jake Chiasson, RW, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

120. Niko Huuhtanen, RW, Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

121. Thomas Milic, G, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

122. Francesco Arcuri, C, Steel Wings Linz (AlpsHL) – on loan from Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

123. Ty Voit, RW, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

124. Victor Sjöholm, RHD, HV71 J20 (J20 Nationell)

125. Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

126. Martin Rysavy, LW, HC Prerov (Czech2)

127. Aleksi Malinen, LHD, JYP (Liiga)

128. Guillaume Richard, LHD, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Fifth Round

129. James Hardie, LW/RW, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

130. William Trudeau, LHD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

131. Kaidan Mbereko, G, USNTDP (USHL)

132. Nolan Allan, LHD, La Ronge Ice Wolves (AJHL) – on loan from Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

133. Pavel Tyutnev, C, Yaroslavl Lokomotiv (KHL)

134. Carl Lindbom, G, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

135. William von Barnekow, C, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

136. Yusaku Ando, LW, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

137. Olivier Nadeau, RW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

138. Aku Koskenvuo, G, HIFK U20 (SM-sarja)

139. Jayden Grubbe, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

140. Alex Geci, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

141. Lucas Forsell, LW, Färjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

142. Jakub Brabenec, C, HC Kometa (Czech)

143. Alexei Prokopenko, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

144. Ruben Rafken, RHD, TPS (Liiga)

145. Alex Christopolous, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

146. Luca Fantilli, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

147. Carter Serhyenko, G, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

148. Florian Elias, C, Manheim (DEL)

149. Isaac Belliveau, LHD, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

150. Bryce Montgomery, RHD, London Knights (OHL)

151. Kyle Kukkonen, F, Maple Grove High (USHS-MN)

152. Graham Sward, LHD, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

153. Ryan St. Louis, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

154. Oliver Moberg, LW, AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

155. Ilya Ivantsov, F, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

156. Oleksii Myklukha, C, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

157. Zack Ostapchuk, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

158. Matthew Argentina, C, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

159. Albert Sjöberg, RW, Södertälje SK J20 (J20 Nationell)

160. Brian Zanetti, LHD, Lugano U20 (U20-Elit)

Honourable Mention

This next group of prospects didn’t quite make the cut for my top 160, but should still remain confident that they will hear their names called somewhere in the sixth or seventh rounds. Either that or they could go undrafted, but just ask Martin St. Louis and Mark Giordano how that story goes.

Matvei Averochkin, C, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL); Maxim Motorygin, G, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL); Andre Gasseau, C, U.S. National U18 Team (USNDP); Ty Gallagher, RHD, U.S. National U18 Team (USNDP); Ethan Cardwell, C, Surahammars IF (HockeyEttan); Avery Hayes, C/RW, HK Levice (Slovakia2) – on loan from Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL); Viljami Marjala, LW, Québec Remparts (QMJHL); Dylan Gratton, LHD, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL); Noah Meier, LHD, GC Küsnacht Lions (Swiss); Viljami Juusola, LHD, Kärpät U20 (U20 SM-sarja); Luke Mittelstadt, LHD, Eden Prairie High (USHS-MN); Matvei Nadvorny, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL); Yegor Savikov, LHD, Ladia Togliatti (MHL); Jimi Suomi, LHD, Jokerit U20 (U20 SM-sarja); Jackson Blake, F, Eden Prairie High (USHS-MN)

Final Thoughts

From the onset of this draft, I’ve been high on Evan Nause and could see him going early in the second round. He remains a part of what was once a defensive-heavy draft and while his path to the 2021 NHL Draft was different from other prospects, his consistency at all levels made him a draw for a number scouts coming into the draft.

Evan Nause, Remparts de Quebec (Photo credit: Jonathan Roy)

While I have Jesper Wallstedt ranked ninth overall, don’t be surprised to see him go in the five to seven range. It’s not often you can find a goalie of his calibre in the draft, and his play over the past couple of years will force teams to really consider if they want to draft and develop a goalie within their organization.

James Hardie, this is your year. After being passed over in 2020, the Mississauga Steelheads forward missed out on a year of play in the OHL. That said, I would be completely shocked if he were passed over for the second time in 2021. He has offensive upside and while he might not size up to some of the other players in this year’s draft, his work ethic should push him over the edge for some teams in the later rounds.

With the draft set to take place on July 23rd (first round) and July 24th (second to seventh rounds), be sure to tune in and check out all of The Hockey Writers’ coverage of the 2021 NHL Draft by checking out our free draft guide.