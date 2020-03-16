2004 NHL Entry Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks

The 2004 NHL Entry Draft in Raleigh is notable for being the final draft before the 2004-05 NHL lockout that quashed the entire season. Despite being 15 years ago, there are still players from the draft excelling in the NHL — Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin, picks one and two, respectively — among them.

The Washington Capitals took Alexander Ovechkin, now a Stanley Cup champion and the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history, first overall in 2004. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

While more than a dozen players chosen in the draft are still currently active NHLers a decade and a half later, and countless others had good careers and are now retired, the following five are do not belong in either category. Whether they found fleeting big-league success or no success at all, here are a handful of players from the draft you likely haven’t thought about in years.

Boris Valabik: Atlanta Thrashers, 10th Overall

Boris Valabik was just another terrible pick for a franchise that was utterly incompetent at the draft table.

Chosen after a single unremarkable season with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, the left-handed Slovakian defenceman didn’t make his Thrashers debut until 2007-08, when he played seven games with no points and 42 penalty minutes.

Boris Valabik was tall, but that’s about all. He had a wholly underwhelming 80-game NHL career. (Credit: Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves)

At six-foot-seven and 245 pounds, Valabik had size for sure, but that’s just about all he had. He split the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons between the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and the Thrashers, playing 73 NHL games while tallying seven assists, spending 168 minutes in the sin bin, and posting poor possession metrics.

“He resembled a massive pylon that was manoeuvred around by speedy Ferraris on the track,” wrote THW’s own Jeremy Wiebe back in 2014. THW’s Jeremy Wiebe on Boris Valabik

In Feb. 2011, the Thrashers traded Valabik to the Boston Bruins along with Rich Peverley in exchange for Blake Wheeler and Mark Stuart, a rare good move for a franchise that made the playoffs just once in its mostly futile 12-season existence.

Related: Blake Wheeler Trade to the Bruins Revisited

Valabik never played for the Bruins, nor the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he signed a one-year contract in 2011-12.

After that, he had stints with four European teams in four different leagues interspersed with a brief stint with the Portland Pirates. He hasn’t played since 2016-17.

AJ Thelen: Minnesota Wild, 12th Overall

AJ Thelen is the highest pick in the draft to never suit up for an NHL game.

The Wild drafted the Minnesotan d-man after his promising rookie season with the Michigan State University Spartans, where he recorded 29 points in 43 games.

After a disappointing sophomore season, Michigan State dismissed him from their hockey program, with head coach Rick Comley stating he “did not meet the expectations for a student-athlete in the ice hockey program at MSU.” Thelen, who Comley had called out for his fitness and effort levels, claimed the coach had “double standards for certain players” but later admitted that underage drinking was the reason for his ouster.”

Wild draft AJ Thelen instead of Cory Schneider, Travis Zajac, Mike Green, and Pekka Rinne pic.twitter.com/MbQqgd3ipq — MN Sports Fails (@mnsportsfails) January 11, 2016

Thelen played in the WHL for the Prince Albert Raiders and Vancouver Giants between 2005 and 2007. In 2005-06, he played one AHL game, with the Houston Aeros.

Between 2007 and 2010, Thelen played nearly exclusively in the ECHL — for the Texas Wildcatters and Florida Everblades — save a nine-game stint with the Rochester Americans in 2009-10. His final professional hockey season was 2010-2011, when he played for the Kalamazoo Wings and recorded 29 points in 65 games.

After that, Thelen, who sustained at least three concussions in his career, opted to retire at age 25.

As MN Sports Fails points out, the Wild could have chosen Cory Schneider, Travis Zajac, Mike Green, or Pekka Rinne instead.

Mike Green is one of at least seven impactful NHLers the Wild missed out on by selecting Thelen. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Others they could taken include Drew Stafford, Devan Dubnyk, and Alexander Radulov, who were chosen 13th, 14th, and 15th, respectively.

Marek Schwarz: St. Louis Blues, 17th Overall

Drafted after a single season split between a trio of Czech teams, the St. Louis Blues took a gamble on a goaltender who didn’t work out.

After being drafted, Schwarz spent one season with the Vancouver Giants, posting a 26-24-4 record, a 2.67 Goals Against Average, and .900 Save Percentage before turning pro to begin the 2006-07 season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 12, 2006, when he made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marek Schwarz

St. Louis Blues (2006-07)

Sherwood Cerberus 12 pads with Vaughn Vision glove and Reebok X-pulse blocker#tbtendy pic.twitter.com/61cp9r3BeC — Tendy Gear (@Tendy_Gear) July 7, 2017

That NHL appearance was one of just six Schwarz made between then and 2008-09. He spent most of his time with the Peoria Rivermen — and a little bit with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces — as Manny Legace, and later, Chris Mason, got the bulk of the big-league crease action.

After 2008-2009, Schwarz returned to the Czech Republic and has stayed overseas ever since. He’s still as of this season at age 33, playing for Liberec Bili Tygri HC. 2019-20 is his sixth season and second stint with the Czech Extraliga squad; he also played two seasons in Austria for Znojmo Orli HC from 2016 through 2018.

Rob Schremp: Edmonton Oilers, 25th Overall

Rob Schremp’s 2005-06 London Knights’ season was one for the ages: he led the OHL with an almost-unthinkable 145 points in 57 games (an average of 2.54 per game) and 47 more points in just 19 playoff games (an average of 2.47.)

Rob Schremp’s 2005-2006 season with the London Knights was simply insane. (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

The season capped off an outstanding, five-year junior career for the slick playmaker, who looked poised to take the NHL by storm and become an Oilers’ cornerstone up the middle.

Related: What Ever Happened To Rob Schremp?

His first professional campaign, with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, was promising as he recorded 53 points in 69 games. However, like many other elite juniors players, Schremp had trouble producing at the NHL level.

Shockingly, the player who lit the lamp 154 times in juniors never did so a for the Oilers. Between 2006 and 2009, he appeared in just seven games for the Alberta-based squad, tallying three assists.

The Oilers placed their seemingly can’t-miss pick on waivers in Sept. 2009 and he was picked up by the New York Islanders. He found a little success in two seasons there, tallying 25 points in 2009-10 and 22 in 2010-11 before being placed on waivers again and getting claimed by the Atlanta Thrashers in their final season before relocating to Winnipeg.

Schremp played 89 of his 114 games with the New York Islanders over parts of two seasons. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

After not being tendered a qualifying offer by the brand-new Winnipeg Jets franchise, Schremp tried to revitalize his career in Europe. He didn’t stick around anywhere for very long across the pond, suiting up for no fewer than six teams in six different leagues before returning to North America in 2015-16 to lead the Portland Pirates in scoring with 42 points in 75 games.

Schremp returned to Europe thereafter but finally called it quits after spending the 2017-18 season with the Austrian League’s Salzburg EC.

Dave Bolland: Chicago Blackhawks, 32nd Overall

The reason Dave Bolland is on this list is not because he was never a productive NHLer. It’s because his fall from two-time Stanley Cup champion to total obscurity was incredibly swift, if not meteoric.

Bolland, a hard-nosed agitator with the unflattering nickname “The Rat,” had as many as 47 points in an NHL campaign. He, most memorably, scored the game-winning goal with just 59 seconds to go in Game 6 of the 2013 Final against the Boston Bruins that clinched their second Stanley Cup in four seasons.

Dave Bolland played 433 NHL games and won two Stanley Cups, but after 2013, fell right off a cliff into obscurity.(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

That was the centre’s career high point, as he went from Cup hero to completely out of hockey in just three seasons.

Even after a 12-point 2013-14 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs in which he played just 23 games due to an ankle injury, the Florida Panthers still signed him to an five-year, $27.5 million contract in July 2014. It was a terrible decision; he played just 78 games over two seasons in Sunrise before being sent down to the AHL, where he played two games.

The Florida Panthers made a huge error by signing Bolland to a lucrative five-year contract. He played just 78 games for the team over two injury-plagued seasons. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2016, the Panthers traded Bolland to the Arizona Coyotes; that October, Bolland’s agent Anton Thun said the then 30-year-old “may never play again” due to the combination of back and ankle injuries.

Thun was right: Bolland never suited up for the Coyotes. 2018-19 was his final season on their books.

Honourable Mentions:

Lauri Tukonen: Los Angeles Kings, 11th Overall. He played just five NHL games for the Kings before playing in Europe — primarily in the SM-Liiga — from 2009-10 through 2018-19.

Los Angeles Kings, 11th Overall. He played just five NHL games for the Kings before playing in Europe — primarily in the SM-Liiga — from 2009-10 through 2018-19. Lukas Kaspar: San Jose Sharks, 22nd Overall. He played sixteen games for the Sharks between 2007 and 2009; has played in Europe since 2010-11 and is currently playing the Czech Republic.

San Jose Sharks, 22nd Overall. He played sixteen games for the Sharks between 2007 and 2009; has played in Europe since 2010-11 and is currently playing the Czech Republic. Kris Chucko: Calgary Flames, 24th Overall. He played just a pair of games for the Flames in 2008-09 and has been out of hockey since 2011.

Want to read about forgotten picks from other years? Check out THW’s 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, and 2005 entries.