Aidan Hreschuk – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Aidan Hreschuk

2020-21 Team: US National Development Program

Date of Birth: Feb. 19, 2003

Place of Birth: Long Beach, CA, USA

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 181 lbs

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Aidan Hreschuck has had an interesting year leading up to the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. A physical defenseman, he’s generally thought to have a lot of upside given his strong skating and ability to disrupt play, but he has steadily dropped on most draft boards since January from the 40s into the 60s. He possesses the skillset to eventually fit in nicely on a top-4 pairing, and his time this upcoming season at Boston College will further that development.

Hreschuck has already displayed leadership ability, and that showed after representing Team USA as an alternate captain during the U18 World Championship, alongside fellow alternate captain Sean Behrens and captain Red Savage. Though the team lost in the quarterfinals, the 18-year-old notched two assists in five games. Elsewhere in the 2020-21 season(s), he logged 17 points in 23 games in the USNTDP (USHL) and 37 points in 50 games with the US National U18 Team (USDP).

Aidan Hreschuk of the USDP (Photo: Rena Laverty)

Though the blueliner has shown flashes of superb offensive prowess, Hreschuk’s defensive skillset still has room for growth. His above-average skating ability is a definite asset, but he tends to rely more on his physical presence, not always something that translates well into the more advanced leagues. He’s aggressive offensively but sometimes gets caught pinching in the zone, leading to opportunities for the opposition.

Hreschuk can have a huge impact on any team’s power play, possessing the shot, hockey sense, and quarterbacking ability to help generate chances from the point. His skating and stickhandling abilities allow him to effectively move around create chances, but he can turn on a dime if he needs to disrupt a counter-attack.

Aidan Hreschuk- NHL Draft Projection

Hreschuck has been all over the board the past year, but one thing’s for sure — he hasn’t flown under anyone’s radar. He’s not as risk-free as other blue line prospects like Owen Power or Luke Hughes. But based on current projections, he’ll likely go somewhere in the third round, though the late-second round is not unthinkable.

Quotables

“A do-it-all. two-way defender who can affect the game in all three zones. He plays a smart and efficient defensive game with the ability to move the puck up ice and make plays from the blueline.”- Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

“Aidan Hreschuk looks like a promising prospect for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He’s an offensive-minded defenceman with a beautiful skating stride and a deadly wrist shot. Based off the coverage I’ve seen of the player, I project he’ll be selected somewhere between 15th-35th overall.” – Paul Zuk, Smaht Scouting

Strengths

Puck movement

Skating

Agility

Physical play

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Adding muscle

Learning when to join the rush

Learning when to pinch in the zone

NHL Potential

Without question, Hreschuk has the raw NHL-type talent, but there’s work to be done to help hone his defensive prowess. Time spent at the NCAA level will allow him to develop further and potentially work his way into a top-4 role when it’s all said and done.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 4/10, Defense 5/10

Awards/ Achievements

T1EHL 16U Most Points by Defenseman (34) — 2018-19

U17 WHC Silver Medal — 2019-20

Aidan Hreschuk Statistics

