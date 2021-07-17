Victor Sjoholm – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Victor Sjoholm

2020-21 Team: HV71 / HockeyAllsvenskan

Date of Birth: July 08, 2003

Place of Birth: Jonkoping, SWE

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 172 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Over the years, smaller players have managed to carve out their own niche in the NHL. From superstar forwards to starting goaltenders to top-four defensemen, players under 6-foot tall have consistently found their way into line-ups. Despite this change, however, size still talks on draft day. Larger players tend to be coveted over their smaller counterparts, even if their toolkits are similar.

This matters in the discussion of Swedish defensive prospect Victor Sjoholm, because when you look at what he can bring to the ice, the major knock against him is his 5-foot-9 frame. As a defenseman, he plays an incredibly smart game, limiting opponents’ scoring chances by cutting off angles and shooting lanes while being able to make those crisp passes to get the puck out of the zone. He is also willing to play the body by throwing down hits that use his size effectively.

As a defensive-first defenseman, his offensive toolkit is lacking right now. In 35 games played at various levels of the Swedish professional leagues, he only registered 2 goals and 10 points, while chipping in 1 goal at the 2021 WJC-18. If he can improve his skating and his shot, however, it’s very possible that Sjoholm could become a complete defenseman, with shut-down defensive capabilities and mid-range offensive upside.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Victor Sjoholm – NHL Draft Projection

When you have an undersized player like Sjoholm, they tend to be drafted below their potential upside, especially in times of uncertainty. If he were bigger, say 6-foot-1, he would easily be a mid-third round pick with his toolkit.

Related: THW 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Given his size, however, I would expect Sjoholm to fall to the fourth-round, likely being selected somewhere between pick 100-110. While he could slip as far as the fifth, I imagine he would be quickly taken off the board if he made it that far.

Quotables

While Victor Sjoholm may be undersized at five-foot-eight, 163 pounds, he makes up for it in his play. From his balance to his compete, Sjoholm is a player who you want to cheer for and you can’t take your eyes off of. Josh Bell – nhlentrydraft.com

A hard-working, small defenceman, Sjöholm skates well, boasts good touch, and brings it every shift. Jimmy Hamrin – eprinkside.com

Strengths

Plays a smart defensive game

Strong Passer

Willing to lay down hits along the boards

Never stops competing while he is on the ice

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

While he may not be a large player, Sjoholm still has the mindset to play big on the ice, laying down hits and using his body to influence the play. If he can further develop his skating, that will allow him to move better on his own blue line, and potentially open up more offensive options despite his size.

NHL Potential

It is becoming more and more common in the NHL for undersized players to not only be drafted but make their way into starting roles with their teams. If Sjoholm can develop an offensive touch to his already strong defensive instincts, he could be a great fit as a bottom-six defenseman with top-four potential who can take on a few minutes of penalty kill time each night.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Since smaller players tend to fall down the board on draft day, Sjoholm’s risk-reward is going to be highly influenced by where he is selected. If he is selected in the mid to late third-round, that may be a touch early given his size.

If he falls to the early fifth-round, then he would be an incredible value pick that teams may look back on and kick themselves about missing in a few years.

Victor Sjoholm Statistics