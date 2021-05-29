Cole Jordan – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cole Jordan

2020-21 Team: Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 21, 2002

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, CA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 205 pounds

Shoots: Left-handed

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

Cole Jordan is a left-handed defenseman who plays for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League. Though he is a left-handed shot, he played primarily on the right side this season. He finished with 10 points in 23 games in what was a shortened, 24-game season for the WHL due to the COVID pandemic.

Though Jordan’s point totals don’t pop off the page, there is some offensive upside to his game. It starts with his skating, which is very good for someone who measures 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. His skating allows him to be effective in transition, and when he gets a full head of steam, he can really fly up the ice.

Another aspect of Jordan’s game that stands out is his ability to make a smart and accurate first pass. which was especially true when he was attempting to exit the defensive zone. At times, he even shows an ability to stretch the ice with a quick and accurate pass, though it’s not something he does to a great extent.

Jordan also shows a good ability to make the right reads. His defensive positioning is sound, and he seems to know when to pinch up in the neutral zone to break up opponents’ rushes more often than not. Here’s an example of that, where he forces a turnover and capitalizes on it with a wicked wrist shot for a goal:

Jordan is not overly physical for someone his size, but he will use his frame to seal off defenders in one-on-one battles along the boards. (You don’t need to be leading the league in hits to be a successful NHL defenseman nowadays anyway). Every once in a while, he tries to do too much in the offensive zone when under pressure, and it’d end up leading to a turnover. So that’s something he may need to work on as he matures.

It’d also benefit Jordan to add some more weapons to his offensive arsenal. That’s something that will hold him back as he advances out of junior hockey if it doesn’t get better. But his skating and his ability to make a good first pass, plus his smarts to know when to jump in on the rush, indicate the potential is there.

Cole Jordan — NHL Draft Projection

NHL Central Scouting has Jordan listed as a C-level prospect, meaning they project him as a fourth- to sixth-round pick, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he went before then. His combination of size and skating will appeal to teams, and it helps that he has 23 games of film that NHL teams will have at their disposal, not something every prospect has due to the pandemic. That could move him up into the third round, perhaps in the top 75.

Quotables

“It is usually tough for a defenseman to stand out on the losing side of a 4-1 game, but Jordan had a really solid night for Moose Jaw. His standout ability is his hockey IQ and using it to make the right play, across all areas of the game. Defensively, he is constantly putting himself in the right place to stop the puck carrier when 1 on 1, and breaking up passing lanes when away from the puck.” – Kurt Pohs, FC Hockey

“I was extremely impressed with this view from Cole Jordan. I think maybe I just had my expectations a little low but what an effective defensive player. He is absolutely going to be a top ‘wet blanket’ type player from the WHL. He forces players to the outside, protects the high danger areas, fantastic gap control, pins players to the boards well…” – Joel Henderson, FC Hockey

Strengths

Skating

First pass

Defensive positioning

Hockey IQ/reads

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Adding weapons to his offensive arsenal

Handling offensive zone pressure in one-on-one battles

NHL Potential

Jordan seems like a decent prospect for someone who NHL Central Scouting has listed with a C-rating. If he does fall into the fourth round or later, there’s virtually no risk in drafting him, as he’s a low ceiling but high floor type of prospect. If he can add some more offensive weapons to his game, he could end up as a third-pair defenseman who gets some time on special teams.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Cole Jordan Statistics

