NHL Rumors: Wild, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Ducks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Zach Parise unsure about his role for the Minnesota Wild during their series against the Golden Knights and that may lead to questions about his role with the team moving forward. Meanwhile, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests talks between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers have gone sideways. Could the Toronto Maple Leafs have enough money to outbid a team who is eager to add Zach Hyman? Finally, what is the plan for Ryan Getzlaf in Anaheim?

Parise Suggests a Conversation Needs to Be Had

Michael Russo of The Athletic took a look at the series between the Golden Knights and Wild, specifically Parise’s role in it and hinted the veteran forward may not be too pleased with the talk about his future. Parise made an unsolicited comment that, “With all the sideshow stuff that’s been going on, I was ready to play from Day 1,” Parise said. “Tonight was no different.”

Parise was asked if he thinks not being used much by the Wild will need to be addressed after this offseason. He responded:

“I think that conversation is gonna be for a different day. We’ll see where it goes. I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll have to figure that out in the coming summer what’s going to happen, but I really don’t have an answer on that right now…. “I mean, I’ve got four years left in my deal. That’s, I guess, not really up to me at the time. But right now, just disappointed in the outcome of the game.” source – ‘More first-round heartbreak for Wild, as Jonas Brodin injury unravels Game 7 defense’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 05/29/2021

Nugent-Hopkins Talks with Oilers Off the Rails?

Sportsnet analyst and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said during a spot on SN960 in Calgary, that he’s heard talks between the Oilers and Nugent-Hopkins have gone sideways. Saying “something has happened here”, he suggested the two sides wanted to get a deal done, the Oilers kept him this season with the intention of extending him, but along the way, talks have broken down in more than one instance.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was one of many Oilers’ first overall picks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He said, “I got to tell you, that one has been tough. They were really close before the season started and it fell apart at the last second. I don’t know what is going to happen there. Whatever was on the table then I’m not convinced is on the table now.”

When asked if the Oilers should be upset that things haven’t worked out and that it is incumbent upon Ken Holland to get something for Nugent-Hopkins versus letting him potentially walk away in free agency, Friedman said that it’s not necessarily a bad thing in this flat cap market unless the Oilers don’t do something with the $6 million in cap space. Friedman believes if Edmonton can find a better uses for that money, letting Nugent-Hopkins leave isn’t a negative.

There is certainly still a chance a deal gets done between Nugent-Hopkins and the Oilers, Friedman just makes it sound like someone’s approach to negotiations will need to change for it work out.

Oilers to Take Run at Zach Hyman?

With the excellent play of William Nylander in this year’s playoffs, some are seeing him as the Maple Leafs’ best forward. As such, if the Leafs are struggling to find money to sign a free agent like Zach Hyman during the offseason, Nylander may not be the player the Maple Leafs move. There’s talk that another team might take a run at Hyman and try to outbid Toronto and grab Hyman in free agency.

Toronto Maple Leafs Zach Hyman speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Friedman was on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer Friday and said that he could see a scenario where Hyman gets $6 for 6 years from another team. He’s not sure the Maple Leafs can match that. During his 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if one of the team’s that take a run at Hyman will be the Oilers. He actually said it a couple times throughout the show.

Ducks Have Spoken with Ryan Getzlaf

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray says he’s spoken with and will continue to speak with captain Ryan Getzlaf about his future with the Ducks. Saying they’ve chatted about what Getzlaf’s role will be next season. Murray met with the media and explained:

He’s obviously at the point in his career where he needs to take a little step back and see what’s best for his family and what he thinks his role can be. We discussed roles on the hockey team. Ryan and I discussed a whole bunch of things, and we will continue to have discussions.

The likelihood is that Getzlaf stays with the team, but it does sound like the conversations could lead to a parting of ways if the two sides can’t seem to agree on where the forward is best utilized.