Jake Chiasson- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jake Chiasson

2020-21 Team: Brandon Wheat Kings

Date of Birth: May 25, 2003

Place of Birth: Abbotsford, BC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 165 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Even though he played in 23 games, Brandon Wheat Kings right wing Jake Chiasson is definitely an interesting prospect in this year’s draft. Only in his sophomore season, he managed to up his offensive output, as he was one of six players with 20 points during the shortened Western Hockey League season.

Related: 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Chiasson has good offensive awareness upon entering the offensive zone and knowing how to set up his teammates. He’s a great passer as he’s always aware of who is entering the zone, being able to find the trailing player to open things up. He’s even deceptive with the puck as he’s able to make quick decisions like fake a wrap around attempt and quickly drop pass the puck to an open forward.

Jake Chiasson with a nifty redirect in front & the Wheaties lead heading into the 3rd!



WATCH 🖥️ | https://t.co/HQbpG8IxlD@bdnwheatkings | #SubwayWHLHub pic.twitter.com/mVd32GvLGm — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 14, 2021

Chiasson’s bread and butter is setting up shop in front of the net, providing a strong presence to screen the goaltender with his 6-foot-1 frame. He has great hand-eye coordination, as he’s able to tip in shots from the point and sneak one by the goaltender. He has good hands in tight and is constantly battling for those second and third scoring chances, while also having good positioning in order to dig and come out with the puck.

Chiasson has a strong shot along with a quick release on his snap shot. He’s able to get open for a one-time opportunity and wire it on net. In a rush chance situation, he knows how to space himself between defenders in order to receive a pass and get a quick shot off. He has good speed, but his long smooth stride allows him to maintain his presence in the play as it unfolds.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Jake Chiasson- NHL Draft Projection

Chiasson has a really great skillset that makes him a very intriguing name in this year’s draft. If there was more of a larger sample size, it’s possible that he could have increased his stock as a prospect. Not many have him as a ranked player but some rankings do have him as a fourth or even a fifth-round prospect. He would provide really great value as a pick in those rounds.

Quotables

“Jake Chiasson is a naturally gifted goal scoring winger who excels and adapts in a complimentary role with a puck possessive forward. He’s a dynamic skater, Chiasson is able to constantly be involved in the play in all three zones. He possesses a compact and fluid stride. His best quality is his high end scoring instincts, Chiasson’s ability to read the play and into high percentage scoring areas seemingly untouched is impressive to watch. Finds ice extremely well in the slot, keeps his feet positioned well to get shots off quickly and utilizes his lower body strength to fend off the other team.” – DraftGeek

“Jake Chiasson is someone I had to keep an eye on leading up to this WHL season. Having only 15 points last year, I saw signs that he could be a threat this season. He’s a fast skater with a good release on the net. He battles well for the puck and finds open space with ease in the offensive end. He should work on improving his patience as there are times he makes a play too soon and nothing comes of it.”– Gavin Chiasson, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Net front presence

Hand-eye coordination

Offensive awareness

Skating

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Patience

Maintain consistency

NHL Potential

Chiasson may not have a high ceiling, but he does have the ability to still be a serviceable player in the NHL. He has the size and scoring ability to be a really great bottom six forward, while also getting some time on a second power play unit. His instincts and ability to possess the puck will make him very valuable.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6.5/10, Defense 6/10

Jake Chiasson’s Statistics

Videos