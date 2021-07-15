NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, Canadiens, Ryan Suter News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a free agent goalie target, plus updates regarding Zach Hyman. In other speculation, how many teams are interested in defenseman Ryan Suter? Are the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall close to a contract extension? Finally, what are the New York Rangers asking for if they’re going to trade goaltender Alexander Georgiev.

Maple Leafs Targeting Darcy Kuemper

As per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper has emerged as a primary target for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. He reports that both teams have stayed in contact with their own respective free agents (Frederik Andersen and Philipp Grubauer), but also notes trade talks have been ongoing with Arizona in respect to possibly acquiring Kuemper. Seravalli also reports that the Seattle Kraken are believed to have interest in the 31-year-old that has one year remaining on his deal at $4.5 million.

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kuemper’s camp has informed the Coyotes that he will not be signing an extension with the team and for that reason, the Coyotes will be looking to trade him this summer. The Avs are a team that could trade for Kuemper right away and not have an issue with the NHL Expansion Draft. In fact, if Kuemper is moved before the draft, Arizona could move to protect Adin Hill. For the Maple Leafs, adding Kuemper before the draft poses issues with the protection of Jack Campbell.

If the Maple Leafs aren’t successful adding Kuemper, other goaltenders on the team’s target list could be pending UFAs Linus Ullmark, Petr Mrazek, Chris Driedger, Jaroslav Halak and trade targets Joonas Korpisalo and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Related: 4 Canadiens Who Could Be Targeted in Expansion Draft

Hyman’s Agent Given Permission to Speak With Other Teams

As reported by Darren Dreger the Maple Leafs have granted Zach Hyman’s agent Todd Reynolds permission to speak to other teams interested in trading for his rights. It doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is pending, but the Leafs might be looking to acquire an asset for a player they figure they’ll be losing in free agency.

Dreger adds:

Considerable interest in Hyman league wide. Some teams hoping to get the jump early, some need to wait until after expansion draft…cap teams willing to move pieces. Leafs control process until the 28th, but trade allows Hyman the potential of a maximum 8 year deal elsewhere.

Bruins and Hall Inching Closer to Extension?

According to Andy Strickland, it appears the Bruins and Hall are getting closer to working out the terms of a new deal. Strickland tweeted, “Hearing Taylor Hall return to #NHLBruins is moving in that direction.” This is likely good news for Bruins fans as whispers Hall might be garnering interest from other teams was making the rounds this week.

Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Terms of a deal were not suggested. Hall recorded 14 points in 16 games for the Bruins during the regular season and played a role in the team’s brief playoff run, posting five points in 11 games.

Hall has been vocal about sticking with the Bruins if a deal could be worked out. When it came to what he might be looking for on a new deal, he said, “I’m not looking to absolutely maximize my value at this point in my career. I’ve been fortunate enough to make some good money in this league, and at this point, it’s about more of a fit for me than maybe money.”

Speculation is that it could be a four-year deal, around $5 – $5.5 million per season.

Rangers Want First-Round Pick for Alexander Georgiev

If the New York Rangers are going to be convinced to trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, it’s going to take a first-round pick to get the conversation started. Georgiev has one final year left on his current deal ($2.425 million) and will be an RFA under team control.

The Rangers have the luxury of having two strong goaltending options without fear of losing one as Igor Shesterkin is exempt from the Expansion Draft. The team is in no rush to move Georgiev.

Related: McDavid’s ESPY Snub Shows NHL Needs to Increase Exposure

Teams Keenly Interested in Ryan Suter

It didn’t take long since news of a buyout for defenseman Ryan Suter became public that there is interest in the former defenseman for the Minnesota Wild. Teams already rumored to be interested include the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders. There might be interest from the Boston Bruins.

Canadiens Losing Shea Weber?

Renaud Lavoie posted: “I’m hearing the @CanadiensMTL won’t protect Shea Weber for the expansion draft. Following the latest medical evaluations, he could miss all of next season. If not more.” This news comes after multiple injuries are threatening Weber’s hockey career.

Dreger notes, “Shea Weber’s body is beaten up. Is it possible he might play again? Possible, but leaning toward unlikely.: He adds that there’s certainly going to need to be a conversation with the league who hasn’t yet commented on the situation. Will Weber and the Canadiens be granted LTI? This could come down to a dispute with the PA.

If Weber is forced to retire, the Nashville Predators could be hit with a massive salary cap recapture penalty.