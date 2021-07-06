Sean Tschigerl

2020-21 Team: Calgary Hitmen (#19)

Date of Birth: Apr. 11, 2003

Place of Birth: Whitecourt, AB, CAN

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Sean Tschigerl just wrapped up his second full season with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, a shortened, 21-game season that saw him post career-highs in goals and points. The 18-year-old, 6-foot winger scored 13 goals and eight assists (a point-per-game pace), surpassing his previous career-high in points (13) in less than half the games. It was Tschigerl’s breakout season.

Tschigerl had many highlights this season, including his first hat trick in the WHL, when he scored three goals against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. In his draft year, when he was limited to just 21 games to showcase his talent, performances like that show the upside in taking a player like him.

He won’t be ready for the NHL immediately and, if drafted, would probably be sent back to junior and spend some time in the AHL to develop before making the jump to the big leagues. But that’s okay, there’s no rush to get him on an NHL roster, and the more time he has to become stronger and quicker, the better. He has the offensive tools to succeed in the NHL, but time to hone the finer skills would do him good.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Sean Tschigerl – NHL Draft Projection

Several forwards in the 2021 Entry Draft fit the same description and have the same resume as Tschigerl, so it’s difficult to say when he’ll be selected and by what team. Based on many draft rankings, it’s safe to assume he will be chosen in the late third round or early fourth round by a team that is looking for depth forward prospects to add to their development pool.

Quotables

“He’s a guy that every team will want to have for the perspective that he can skate, he can kill penalties, he can add some offence and he’s got a tremendous approach to things day in and day out. Guys like that, that are relentless workers have value on every team.” – Steve Hamilton, Hitmen head coach

Strengths

Skating

Acceleration

Special teams contribution

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Tschigerl is an average-sized winger who relies on his skill to make plays and contribute offensively, but the difference between junior and professional hockey is drastic, especially when trying to crack an NHL roster. He’ll need to work on his strength, his speed, and his Hockey IQ if he wants to make an impact on an NHL organization one day.

NHL Potential

Tschigerl could realistically make a home for himself in a team’s middle-six forward group. His size is perfect for that role, and he would fit well as a depth scorer who has an occasional offensive flair and special teams prowess on a good team.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 5/10

Get To Know Q&A – Sean Tschigerl – Hitmen Hockey

Sean Tschigerl Statistics

Videos