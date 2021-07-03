2021 NHL Draft Profile – Isak Rosen

Isak Rosen

2020-21 Team: Leksands IF (#24)

Date of Birth: March 15, 2003

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Ht: 5-foot-11

Wt: 161 pounds

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: #8 (EU skaters)

FC Hockey: #31

TSN/McKenzie: #23

TSN/Button: #24

Sportsnet: #22

Elite Prospects: #24

McKeen’s Hockey: #18

Dobber Prospects: #20

Smaht Scouting: #17

The Hockey Writers (Zator): #16

The Hockey Writers (Baracchini): #18

The Hockey Writers (Forbes): #31

While a good chunk of prospects eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft will be that much harder to scout because of the lack of Canadian Hockey League (CHL) action, Isak Rosen was able to get a full season under his belt in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 5-foot-11 winger spent the majority of this season with Leksands IF of the SHL, but also spent time with Leksands’ J20 team.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Rosen has been with the Leksands organization in some capacity for the entirety of his hockey career. He began playing for their U16 team back in 2016-17 and has been with Leksands since then, spending time with their U16, J18, J20, and pro teams. When playing with players his own age, he’s always been a standout player.

He initially started to turn heads in 2018-19, when he became a full-time player for Leksands IF J18 of Sweden’s J18 Allsvenskan league, essentially their second-tier junior league. He put up a whopping 15 goals and 22 points in 16 games, earning him a call-up to the J20 team the following year.

After a scoreless 1st period, the first 5 minutes of the 2nd see a goal from each team!



Isak Rosen one-times it home on the 5-on-3 to tie the game. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/JfCjNGEHyt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2021

In 2019-20, he kept his ridiculous goal-scoring pace up with 21 goals and 35 points in 38 games. He even got a look with Leksands’ SHL team, albeit a small one with only one game under his belt that season. In 2020-21, he quickly demonstrated that he was too good for the J20 league, and wound up spending the majority of the season in the SHL.

He finished the season with 12 points in 12 games with Leksands J20, and one assist in 22 games for Leksands IF. His offensive totals in the SHL aren’t attractive by any means, but I will reiterate that pro leagues in Europe are more concerned with icing the best possible roster than acting as a development league for the NHL. So, Rosen likely wasn’t getting the adequate ice time to truly judge his performance in the top league.

As a player, Rosen is a shoot-first type of forward with an effortless release and the ability to score from all areas of the ice. Despite the goals showing up more often on the score sheet than the assists, he’s seen as an elite playmaker who has a knack for finding open lanes in heavy traffic areas. He also has deceptive, explosive speed, which makes him a threat for getting breakaway opportunities, and soft hands to complement these breakaways.

Isak Rosen – NHL Draft Projection

Rosen is a sneaky, high-end prospect, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see a team go off the board to select him in the top-15. However, I think it’s probably more realistic that we see him drafted in the 15-25th overall range. There’s more to work with on the scouting front than any of the CHL players, so I can’t see him slipping out of the first round.

Quotables

“Despite his small frame, Rosén’s acceleration and control have made him a mainstay in the Leksand lineup. His aforementioned speed helps to create odd-man rushes and breakaway opportunities. His vision pairs with this, making him a dependable playmaker. Although shadowed at times by his strengths, his lack of size and physicality is still noticeable, particularly along the boards. Gaining more muscle will not happen overnight, but it should not be a major detriment to his long-term future.” – Alexa Potack, Dobber Prospects

“There’s a power element in many phases of his game, be it getting off the mark or driving wide on the wing.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

“In the offensive zone at the junior level, Rosén is a dual threat. He can use his high-end shot to score, but also dissect defenses with his plus-passing. For a smaller player he also drives to the net hard, and does not mind mixing it up in the tougher areas of ice, despite not being very physical.” – Alex Appleyard, Smaht Scouting

“A true playmaker. Very good technical skills. Exceptional at reading the game.” -Anders Eriksen, HC

Strengths

Shooting

Passing

Speed

Hockey IQ

Defensive Play

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Rosen will need to put on some weight ahead of his career in North America. He’s a reliable two-way player, but often finds himself muscled off of the puck. He could also stand to have more confidence in his game, which would come with a bigger frame. Otherwise, not too much to dislike about the type of player he is.

NHL Potential

Rosen without a doubt has the potential to be a top-six winger in the NHL, and I’d go as far as to say his ceiling is a top line winger. Because he’s good defensively, I wouldn’t put his floor at any lower than a third liner. He definitely has the potential to be an impact player in the NHL.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 1/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Rosen cleaned up the awards during the 2018-19 season, taking the TV-Pucken most goals, assists, and points along with having the most goals and points of any player in the J18 Allsvenskan League (North). He also had more points than any U17 player in the J20 league last season, and won a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the U18 World Championships. He was also named a top-3 player on the team.

Isak Rosen Statistics

Video