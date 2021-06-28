Ty Murchison – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ty Murchison

2020-21 Team: USNTDP Juniors

Date of Birth: Feb. 2, 2003

Place of Birth: Corona, California

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 72nd (Amongst NA skaters)

A big, smooth-skating defenseman, Murchison made a difference with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) this season. With the USNTDP Juniors, he scored five points in 23 games. He also suited up for the U.S. National U18 team, where he collected seven goals and eight assists in 48 games.

Murchison makes an impact in every zone. Defensively, he does a great job at angling players to the outside and limiting their chances of a good shot on net or a pass through the slot. He plays with an active stick and does a good job of closing off passing lanes and intercepting the puck. He makes safe plays under pressure and, when retrieving the puck, he makes sure he is constantly scanning the ice.

Offensively, Murchison has great vision and delivers quick, crisp passes to his teammates. He can efficiently walk the blue line and does a good job of getting his shot on net through traffic. He has shown that he is capable of running a power play, and, hopefully, he will be given the chance to do so as he develops at higher levels of the game. Committed to Arizona State University for 2021-22, he will have an opportunity to benefit from a solid hockey program. He still needs to round out his overall game, but he has a lot of exciting abilities that will draw NHL teams come draft day.

Ty Murchison – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Murchison was ranked 72nd amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and that is a fair assessment. I expect him to be taken anywhere in the fourth or fifth round.

Quotables

“Ty is power-play specialist and one who can quarterback the top power-play unit. Murchison is aware of the passing lanes and knows how to deliver crisp, quick, flat passes for his wingers to one-time on net. His shot will need to continue to develop as the velocity is average for his age. However, when he shoots, the puck seems to find a way through on goal. As Ty shoots the puck more, the penalty killers in front of him will be forced to respect the shooting lanes rather than assume Murchison will keep the puck moving. Ty walks along the blue line very well and often uses this to his advantage to keep the play alive and change the angle for a pass or shot attempt. I see him having a significant amount of assists this season as he creates time and space for his forwards.” – DraftGeek

“Ty Murchison showed good awareness in his own zone, noticing a player slip behind his partner. He realizes this is happening and forces the player into the boards, leading to a turnover. Later on that shift, he gets caught into defending a 3-on-1 and looks a bit like a deer in the headlights. Trying to defend the pass, he doesn’t rush to the pass recipient once the pass is complete, giving the opponent a clear lane to the net. I’d like to see him react faster in this moment. He doesn’t have a very low defensive stance, keeping his ankles fairly straight with no flex. I’d like to see more bend so he can increase his defensive circle. Murchison does this well on the rush, but not against the cycle. He carries the puck well under pressure, knowing how to put his body between the attacker and the puck, fighting off incoming sticks. Uses his body and strength well along the boards to pin opponents. Defends the rush well, angling out his opponents into the boards, leading with his stick before committing with the body. Keeps a very active stick, getting it in the passing lanes and taking away space from attackers.” – Josh Bell/FCHockey

Strengths

Vision

Defensive play

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Could add on a bit more weight

NHL Potential

Murchison has the potential to be a solid bottom-four contributor. He moves the puck well and is solid defensively, but he will need at least a few more years of development before he makes the jump to the pro level.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Murchison Statistics

Videos