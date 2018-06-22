NHL Draft Guide | 2018 Edition

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock Drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2019 draft and beyond

Rankings

Mock Drafts

2018 NHL Draft Guide – The Players

Forecasted Top 3

(Alphabetical order by surname: click on name/link for detailed prospect profiles)

more added daily…

THW Prospect Features

Exclusive 2018 NHL Combine Coverage

Team by Team Draft Info

Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Who might the Maple Leafs Draft at the 25 Spot?

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

A Look Towards the 2019 NHL Draft

Jack Hughes Potential #1 in 2019

Older Drafts – A Look Back

We’ll be adding more stories, mock drafts and player profiles on a daily basis. Come back often for all your 2018 NHL Entry Draft information and/or follow us on Twitter for the latest draft/prospect additions.