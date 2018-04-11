Joel Farabee – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Joel Farabee

2017-18 Team: U.S. Under-18 National Team (#28)

Date of Birth: February 25, 2000

Place of Birth: Cicero, NY

Ht: 5’11” Wt: 169 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

Imagine playing on a line with two players that are projected top-five picks in their respective draft years. That’s where Joel Farabee finds himself. He gets to play with Oliver Wahlstrom and Jack Hughes on the USNT.

While most of the attention goes to Wahlstrom and Hughes, Farabee more than holds his own on the ice. In fact, he is the captain of the USNT. His performance at major tournaments in his career to date is impressive.

At the most recent Five Nations Tournament in Plymouth, MI, Farabee scored twice and averaged a point per game. But it is at the U18 World Junior Championships where Farabee put his name on the map. He scored twice in the gold-medal game for Team USA and led them to a 4-2 win over Finland. Overall, he put up a line of 3-3-6 in seven games and was one of the best players in the entire tournament.

So what do we get in Farabee now? We have a player who is one of the best skaters in the draft and uses that to create offense. He uses his speed to burn past defenders and then he uses his pro shot in a variety of ways. He is surprisingly effective around the net for someone of his stature. His fearlessness and work ethic make him a load to handle in the offensive zone.

What sets Farabee apart is how effective he is defensively. He uses his smarts to put himself in position to intercept passes and break up plays. Once he gets the puck on his stick, he’s excellent at transition offense. He’s one of the best 200-foot players at the top of the draft.

Questions with Farabee start with his size. He’s just 5-foot-11 and not even 170 pounds. In grind it out games, he can be pushed off pucks. He doesn’t bring much of a physical presence. Can he find a way to play among bigger and faster players at the next level?

Joel Farabee – NHL Draft Projection

If he had the size and strength, Farabee is an easy top-10 pick. As is, he projects as a lottery pick given the skating and offensive skills he brings to the table. He checks in at 10th overall anyway because of his offensive skill and will make a team in the middle of the draft happy.

Quotables

“Farabee is a very high-energy, big–effort player with skill…he never stops moving his feet or finding ways to try to be a factor on the ice…has jersey-flapping speed…his ability to change pace is impressive and allows him to stay elusive…possesses good puck control, and has a dogged willingness to take the puck to the net…has creative hands and can pull a skilled one-on-one move to gain space…moves the puck around the ice extremely well, connecting with good strong passes that lead his linemates effectively…not scared to shoot the puck when presented the opportunity…has a quick release but lacks velocity on his shot at this stage…keeps moving in the offensive zone, and that creates a lot of space and time for he and his teammates, and in doing so he generates a lot of offensive opportunities…he excels in all zones, providing his team with a tireless work ethic, strong defensive play, and some offensive flair…has the low-end potential of a strong third liner with speed who can help a penalty kill, or a high-end upside as a top-six scorer who can contribute on special teams.” -Future Considerations

“Farabee is an cerebral three-zone playmaker who consistently adheres to textbook fundamentals in addition to being one of the most lethal scorers in his draft class. He can tailor his style to fit any game — wide open, slogging matches, physical…it simply does not matter. Farabee is a top-line winger for the NTDP and he plays that role in every situation no matter the score or time on the clock.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

“The captain of the U18 USNTDP, Farabee is a dangerous and prolific scorer amongst his age group. Blessed with top level skating ability and a mind for creating offense, the New York native can also be trusted in his own zone which facilitates further opportunities from the coaching staff. His level of play seems to rise when surrounded with high-level talent as indicated with the recent boon of production next to fellow draft-eligible prospect, Oliver Wahlstrom and top 2019 pick, Jack Hughes. While Farabee lacks ideal size, his ability to use his edges to slash in and out of lanes keeps opposing teams on their heels and keeps him off of the IR. ” -Cam Robinson/Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Excellent skater

Lethal shot

Dangerous at the net

Effective two-way forward

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size & Strength

Physical Play

NHL Potential

Farabee has excelled on the top line and has the offensive talent to eventually assume a role at the next level as a top-six forward. He has a lot of Oliver Bjorkstrand in him in terms of upside. Expect him to start as a middle-six player but don’t be surprised if he quickly rises through the ranks.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2015-16, Farabee was named the USPHL U16 Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player. In 2016-17, he won a gold medal at the U18 World Junior Championships.

