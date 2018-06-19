2018 NHL Draft Final Consensus Rankings

June 19th, 2018

Final 2018 Edition

The 2017-18 hockey season is complete in every corner of the hockey world. The playoffs are all over. More importantly, the major bodies that produce rankings for the 2018 National Hockey League Draft have completed their final tallies for the year. As a result, it’s time for the final 2018 NHL Draft Consensus Final Rankings, averaging out the variation in the major rankings to produce a single semi-definitive ordering of prospects. Don’t forget to check out our complete guide to the 2018 NHL Draft for a complete picture of the 2018 draft class.

Rasmus Dahlin

Consensus first overall 2018 NHL Draft prospect Rasmus Dahlin. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Here’s the projected consensus first round (the top 31 ranked players) according to the major rankers.

Included Rankings

We’ve included six major rankings.

Sportsnet didn’t produce a final June ranking and are excluded.

Notes on the Top 31

The positional breakdown of the Top 31 is:

  • 0 goaltenders
  • 12 defensemen
  • 19 forwards (11 centers, 8 wingers)

The league breakdown of the Top 31 is:

  • 8 Ontario Hockey League (6 domestic, 2 imports)
  • 6 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (5 domestic, 1 import)
  • 4 United States Hockey League
  • 2 Swedish Hockey League
  • 2 NCAA
  • 2 SuperElit
  • 2 SM-Liiga
  • 2 Western Hockey League (1 domestic, 1 import)
  • 1 Minor Hockey League
  • 1 Czech Extraliga
  • 1 Kontinental Hockey League

It’s a fairly European-heavy class at the high end: 13 consensus first round players hail from Europe, including four playing as imports in Canadian major-junior hockey. On the flip-side, it’s a lean year for Canadian talent: the first Canadian is ranked seventh and there are just two in the consensus top 10.

There’s a very well-defined top four: Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov, and then a coin-toss between Filip Zadina and Brady Tkachuk. After that? It’s going to be a wild draft.

Consensus Rankings

Mid-season consensus ranking in brackets. “NR” means not ranked in top 31.

Rank
[Mid]
PlayerPos.Primary TeamISSMcKenzieButtonHPFCTHN
1 [1]Rasmus DahlinDFrolunda HC (SHL)111111
2 [2]Andrei SvechnikovRWBarrie (OHL)222222
3 [4]Filip ZadinaLWHalifax (QMJHL)343434
4 [3]Brady TkachukCBoston University (NCAA)434343
5 [7]Quinn HughesDU of Michigan (NCAA)786966
6 [6]Oliver WahlstromCU.S. National Dev. (USHL)5910758
7 [9]Noah DobsonDAcadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)8685109
8 [8]Evan BouchardDLondon (OHL)6791087
9 [5]Adam BoqvistDBrynas IF (SuperElit)910121175
10 [19]Jesperi KotkaniemiCAssat (SM-Liiga)165581318
11 [15]Barrett HaytonCSault Ste. Marie (OHL)12117181112
12 [13]Joel FarabeeLWU.S. National Dev. (USHL)111711121513
13 [11]Ty SmithDSpokane (WHL)19132217910
14 [18]Grigori DenisenkoLWLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)181513151822
15 [16]Joseph VelenoCDrummondville (QMJHL)1014281411
16 [14]Isac LundestromCLulea HF (SHL)202119222114
17 [10]Bode WildeDU.S. National Dev. (USHL)232516311215
18 [12]Rasmus KupariCKarpat (SM-Liiga)152027191625
19 [NR]Vitali KravtsovRWTraktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)122362824
20 [28]Serron NoelRWOshawa (OHL)141914212929
21 [29]Rasmus SandinDSault Ste. Marie (OHL)2715301917
22 [27]Akil ThomasCNiagara (OHL)2727171719
23 [31]Martin KautRWDynamo Pardubice (Extraliga)13162227
24 [NR]Ty DellandreaCFlint (OHL)2318293016
25 [NR]Dominik BokkRWVaxjo Lakers (SuperElit)2818301328
26 [21]Ryan McLeodCMississauga (OHL)2622292320
27 [30]K’Andre MillerDU.S. National Dev. (USHL)2431202026
28 [17]Jared McIsaacDHalifax (QMJHL)21262627
29 [NR]Nicolas BeaudinDDrummondville (QMJHL)2025
30 [NR]Alexander AlexeyevDRed Deer (WHL)243023
31 [24]Benoit-Olivier GroulxCHalifax (QMJHL)2224
