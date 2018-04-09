Billy Moskal – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Billy Moskal

2016-17 Team: London Knights (#76)

Date of Birth: March 22, 2000

Place of Birth: Sudbury, Ontario

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 176 lbs.

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 130th (among NA Skaters)

Billy Moskal played his first full OHL season with the London Knights in 2017-18 after the team drafted him in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection out of Sudbury.

After two assists in 13 games with the Knights in 2016-17 with limited playing time, Moskal took on a bigger role with the club following four major deals midway through the 2017-18 season. He finished the year with 26 points in 66 regular season games, but was shutout by Owen Sound in their four-game first-round series.

While Moskal’s speed is an incredible tool in his repertoire, his hands haven’t caught up to his legs yet at the OHL level. He can score and creates plays off of the rush, but at an average pace to this point in his career.

On top of that, he tends to shy away from a lot of the physical play for the most part. At this point, his skating ability might be the one thing that teams will look at with hopes that they can further develop the rest of his game.

Billy Moskal – NHL Draft Projection

His ceiling isn’t as high as the others coming out of the Knights’ system, but he could still draw some attention to himself based on the fact that there is a starter-kit of skill in his game. That said, if he’s going to draw attention to himself, it’s going to come in the later rounds of the draft – likely the sixth or seventh.

Quotables

“Underrated draft prospect right now. Moskal has a very high hockey IQ at both ends of the ice. Makes a lot of plays down low, below the hash marks to maintain possession or create scoring opportunities. Some jam to his game too, that I think really develops to the point of him being a pest. Moskal also happens to be terrific on faceoffs, something that should not be overlooked. I guess the question I have is… what is he at the next level? Will the offensive game continue to develop to the point where he could be a top-six player? I do get some real flashbacks of Chris Tierney (from his draft season in London), when watching Moskal play. Could possibly profile as a similar type of player down the line.” – Brock Otten/OHL Prospects

Strengths

Speed and skating

Puck control

Hockey IQ

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Offensive game

Physicality

NHL Potential

Can he develop into a top-six type of player? I don’t think so. But he could find a place on a team’s third line. In comparison to a player like Tierney, the San Jose Sharks forward and former Knight has 104 points in 284 regular season games. Moskal could develop into a player of that sort and carry an point-per-game average of around 0.4 while holding down a top-nine spot for an NHL club.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10 Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Aside from the OHL, Moskal has experienced winning at each level since 2013-14. He’s a two-time NOMBHL Champion and won the Western Rookie of the Year award in the GOHJL with the St. Mary Lincolns in 2016-17 when he tallied 52 points in just 41 games.

