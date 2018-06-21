Jonatan Berggren- 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jonatan Berggren

2017-18 Team: Akelleftea AIK (#8)

Date of Birth: Jul. 16, 2000

Place of Birth: Uppsala, Sweden

Ht: 5’10” Wt: 181 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term: 30th (EU Skaters)

ISS: 30th

McKeen’s Hockey: 28th

Future Considerations: 44th (Spring)

Jonatan Berggren may not be the biggest player in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, but he might have the biggest heart. There are few players in this class that give it their all on every single shift and who don’t stop until something good happens. That’s Berggren’s bread and butter, however, as his goal is to make an impact every time his skates touch the ice.

While Berggren’s size could be a little concerning, the NHL is trending away from giant players and leaning towards talented players as their priority. Berggren’s skill is unquestioned and his ability to make plays both offensively and defensively are advanced for someone his age (Berggren doesn’t turn 18 until the middle of July).

Some players may feel good about themselves if they make a play to strip the puck from the opposition. Berggren doesn’t stop there though as he is always looking to make a follow-up play after the takeaway. It’s just part of what makes him such a good player and a potential steal depending on where he’s taken in the draft.

Outside of his two-way ability as a winger, Berggren’s ability to make plays on offense shouldn’t be overlooked either. Not only can he score, but Berggren is also willing to take a hit to make a play any chance he gets. While durability may be a concern given that style of play, it hasn’t slowed the 17-year-old down yet.

Jonatan Berggren – NHL Draft Projection

Berggren is an interesting player to try and project as he could be taken anywhere from the tail-end of the first round to the tail-end of the second round. Given his ability, though, Berggren being taken in the 21-25 range wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest.

Quotables

“Undersized winger-center with quickness, hands, and an penchant for generating offense. The best player on the Swedish team in the recent World Under-18s, he creates lots of scoring looks shift after shift. A really good stickhandler with excellent lateral agility at high speed. He is a heavy traffic player who can turn a defender inside out, go wide and then cut in or simply keep backing him up. Gets separation with his carries and is willing to finish checks, or take a hit to make a play. Very fast when he gains possession in the corner on the attack. Displays a strong snap shot, and fast hands when setting up his linemates.” – Bill Placzek

“a two-way winger with a nonstop motor, Berggren’s speed and anticipation causes havoc for opposing defenders, but it’s the plays he makes after forcing turnovers that separate him from most players his age. His active stick and quick hands turn harmless dump-ins into quality chances, and his speed allows him to blow past defenders at the blue line.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Good stickhandling

Lateral Agility

Quick hands

Speed

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Wrist shot/release

Slightly undersized

NHL Potential

Though he may be slightly undersized, Berggren still has the potential to be a top-six forward in the NHL, likely on the wing. With his hard-working attitude and ability to move quickly in terms of straight-line speed and laterally, Berggren could find himself making high-impact plays at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

U17 WHC Gold Medal – 2016-17, Hlink Memorial Bronze Medal – 2017-18

