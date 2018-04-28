Alec Regula – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alec Regula

2016-17 Team: London Knights (#72)

Date of Birth: August 6, 2000

Place of Birth: West Bloomfield, Michigan

Ht: 6’4” Wt: 190 lbs.

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 72nd (among NA Skaters)

Future Considerations: 75th

McKeen’s Hockey: 82nd

Craig Button: 73rd

Alec Regula was originally drafted by both the Chicago Steel of the USHL and the London Knights of the OHL in 2016. While the Knights grabbed him in the fourth round with the 74th overall pick, the Steel took him in the second round, 22nd overall in the USHL Futures Draft.

Regula went on to play one season with the Steel, tallying one goal and four assists in 53 games for Chicago. He added on assist in five playoff games winning a USHL Clark Cup with them in 2016-17.

RELATED: THW’s 2018 Draft Guide

Following that season, Regula made the jump to the OHL to join the Knights. He was immediately paired up with draft-eligible defenceman Evan Bouchard to start the season which certainly helped him adjust to the new team and new system.

While he seemed tentative near the start of the season, Regula’s confidence grew over the regular season. He started to skate the puck out more, created rushes and made some big defensive stops. While his physical play never suffered, he became more of a full player by season’s end.

He went on to score 7 goals and 25 points in 67 games for the Knights, but was held scoreless in their four playoff games as they were swept at the hands of the Owen Sound Attack.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Alec Regula – NHL Draft Projection

While he may not have been on most people’s radar to start the season, Regula played himself up the rankings as the season went on. He’s a defensive player with an offensive upside that he started to show scouts as the season went on. While he likely won’t be taken anywhere in the first two rounds, it’s not a stretch to say that he should be a mid-third-rounder in this year’s draft.

Quotables

“Easily one of my favourite prospects available from the OHL. Perfect pick for the second or third round and a guy with a ton of upside at both ends. Six-foot-four and 190-pound defenders with mobility don’t grow on trees. Played a ton for London this year, especially as a D-partner to fellow top prospect Evan Bouchard. Had 13 points in the final 17 games of the regular season. It’s all about projection. Regula is raw. He’s coming off his first season in the OHL. He has some maturing to do physically. He needs to play with more intensity, more consistently in the defensive end. He needs to pick his spots better to jump into the rush and can be turnover prone with the puck. But, for every questionable play he makes, he makes two great ones that make you see the potential that he possesses. Confidence really grew as the season went on and I’m extremely intrigued by his pro potential. Is he Brian Lashoff, or is he Colton Parayko?” – Brock Otten/OHL Prospects

“Regula obviously possesses very good size. He is a very good skater with excellent acceleration. As the season progressed, he looked more comfortable in leading the rush. He is very capable of making an excellent pass to elude the forecheck, but he is also capable of skating the puck out of danger.

Regula can more than handle the tough defensive assignments. He thinks the game very well with great anticipation and plays a positionally sound game. His skating allows him to keep gaps close. He plays with a very active stick and knows how to close lanes. He’s tough to beat one-on-one and rarely gets beat to the outside.” – Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

Strengths

Hockey sense

Takes away the gaps

Mobility and skating

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Consistency of play

Reduce amount of turnovers

NHL Potential

It’s hard to forecast the career of a player with Regula’s size and possible potential. That said, if he can continue to develop his game and grow into the player that some believe he can be, he could find his way into a team’s top-four. As was mentioned, he does play a strong defensive game and could be the piece that teams need to play alongside their more offensive-minded defensemen.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10 Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

While he only played one season with the Chicago Steel, it was a good one for the young blueliner. He showed his ability more on the defensive end than he did offensively, but as a member of the Steel he won the 2016-17 USHL Clark Cup.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos