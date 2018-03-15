Pike’s Picks: 2018 NHL Draft Ranking – March Edition

March 15th, 2018

Almost as quickly as it began, the 2017-18 hockey season is beginning to wind down. The three Canadian major junior leagues are in the final weeks of their regular seasons. The various NCAA conferences are in their playoff tournaments. Most European pro leagues are in their playoffs, as well. With most of the hockey season complete, here’s the latest edition of our 2018 NHL Draft rankings.

Andrei Svechnikov (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

This is the fourth edition of my annual NHL Draft rankings. Roughly every other month, I attempt to rank the top players in this year’s draft class as if I were drafting a team from scratch. My main proviso? I want the players that will help my team win consistently. The usual disclaimers apply: I live in Western Canada so I see Western Hockey League players the most often, followed by the remainder of Canada’s prospects – especially those affiliated with Hockey Canada. I have to rely on video for players in the United States and Europe for the most part. I’m also hesitant to draft goalies early due to the sheer number of weird things that can go wrong and derail their development.

For a couple second opinions, check out the latest rankings from my colleagues Larry Fisher and Brett Slawson.

As always, your mileage may vary.

The Top 62

No.PlayerPos.2017-18 Primary Team
1Rasmus DahlinDFrolunda HC (SHL)
2Andrei SvechnikovRWBarrie Colts (OHL)
3Brady TkachukCBoston University Terriers (NCAA)
4Filip ZadinaLWHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
5Oliver WahlstromCU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
6Adam BoqvistDBrynas IF (SuperElit)
7Rasmus KupariCKarpat (SM-Liiga)
8Ty SmithDSpokane Chiefs (WHL)
9Evan BouchardDLondon Knights (OHL)
10Noah DobsonDAcadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)
11Jesperi KotkaniemiCAssat (SM-Liiga)
12Isac LundestromCLulea HF (SHL)
13Joel FarabeeLWU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
14Quinn HughesDUniv. of Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)
15Mattias SamuelssonDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
16K’Andre MillerDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
17Jared McIsaacDHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
18Jacob OlofssonCTimra IK (SHL)
19Bode WildeDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
20Grigori DenisenkoLWLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)
21Akil ThomasCNiagara Ice Dogs (OHL)
22Ryan McLeodCMississauga Steelheads (OHL)
23Dominik BokkRWVaxjo Lakers HC (SHL)
24Martin KautRWHC Dynamo Pardubice (Extraliga)
25Calen AddisonDLethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
26Rasmus SandinDSault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
27Benoit-Olivier GroulxCHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
28Alexander AlexeyevDRed Deer Rebels (WHL)
29Ryan MerkleyDGuelph Storm (OHL)
30Joseph VelenoCDrummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
31Jett WooDMoose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
32Jesse YlonenRWEspoo United (Mestis)
33Jonny TychonickDPenticton Vees (BCHL)
34Filip HallanderRWTimra IK (SHL)
35Jack McBainCToronto Jr. Canadians (OJHL)
36Barrett HaytonCSault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
37Vladislav KotkovLWChicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
38Serron NoelCOshawa Generals (OHL)
39Allan McShaneCOshawa Generals (OHL)
40Jay O’BrienCThayer Academy (USHS)
41Alexander KhovanovCMoncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
42Ty DellandreaCFlint Firebirds (OHL)
43Cole FonstadCPrince Albert Raiders (WHL)
44Vitali KravtsovRWTraktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)
45Adam SamuelssonDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
46Milas RomanCVancouver Giants (WHL)
47Joel TeasdaleLWBlainville-Broisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
48Jakub LaukoCPirati Chomutov (Extraliga)
49Sampo RantaRWSioux City Musketeers (USHL)
50Blake McLaughlinCChicago Steel (USHL)
51Blake JenkinsLWSaginaw Spirit (OHL)
52Aidan DudasCOwen Sound Attack (OHL)
53Curtis HallCYoungstown Phantoms (USHL)
54Anderson MacDonaldLWMoncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
55Adam GinningDLinkoping HC (SHL)
56Gabriel FortierLWBaie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
57Nicolas BeaudinDDrummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
58Nando EggenbergerLWHC Davos (NLA)
59Jake WiseCU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
60Jacob Bernard-DockerDOkotoks Oilers (AJHL)
61Alexis GravelGHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
62Jakub SkarekGHK Dukhla Jihlava (Extraliga)

Honourable Mentions

Here are 10 intriguing prospects that narrowly missed the cut (presented in alphabetical order):

  • D Declan Chisholm – Peterborough Petes (OHL)
  • C Jack Drury – Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)
  • C Johnny Gruden – U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
  • G Jacob Ingham – Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
  • C Jachym Kondelik – Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
  • D Filip Kral – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
  • C Tyler Madden – Tri-City Storm (USHL)
  • C Tristen Nielsen – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
  • D Alec Regula – London Knights (OHL)
  • G Olivier Rodrigue – Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Trends, Themes and Things to Watch

The theme of the 2018 NHL Draft is that there are a ton of really good defensemen throughout the first couple rounds of the draft. The team that wins the draft lottery gets Rasmus Dahlin. Your team misses out on Dahlin? There’s always Adam Boqvist, Ty Smith, Evan Bouchard or Noah Dobson. Your team barely misses the playoffs? Console your fanbase with the likes of Quinn Hughes, Mattias Samuelsson, K’Andre Miller, Jared McIsaac and Bode Wilde are right there. Your team has a good playoff run and then potentially can load back up with Calen Addison, Rasmus Sandin, Alexander Alexeyev, Ryan Merkley and Jett Woo. All of these blueliners have either a high offensive ceiling, a strong grasp of the defensive game or, in the case of the high-end players, both. And that’s just the first round.

While there’s a higher-than-usual proportion of high-end defenders in this year’s draft, the 2018 class is thinner at high-end forwards than previous years. Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk, Filip Zadina and Oliver Wahlstrom are all decent bets with high ceilings. Just about everyone else in the class have lower ceilings than that quartet, but there’s still a ton of value to be found in the middle rounds of the draft.

In terms of goaltenders, the quartet of Alexis Gravel, Jakub Skarek, Jacob Ingham and Olivier Rodrigue are all clustered closely together. They all have stylistic differences, but all have similar ceilings. The 2018 class somewhat resembles 2012’s in regards to goaltenders, with nobody who seems to have as high a ceiling as Jake Oettinger (the standout of 2017’s draft) but several intriguing netminders who will likely be selected in the same vicinity as each other.

