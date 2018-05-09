Tyler Madden – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Madden

2017-18 Team: Tri-City Storm & Central Illinois Flying Aces (#10)

Date of Birth: November 9, 1999

Place of Birth: Albany, NY

Ht: 5’10” Wt: 152 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

Surely you remember when John Madden, not the football guy but the hockey player, was winning Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils? Nowadays, John is coaching the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL while his son Tyler is draft eligible this year. Feel old yet?

And as you would expect, Tyler is almost a carbon copy of his father in terms of how he plays the game. He is fast. He plays tenaciously at both ends of the ice. He is a pain in the rear to play against. And just when you’ve had enough, he’s scoring big goals to beat you.

It isn’t always flashy with Tyler but it sure is effective. He made himself known on the national stage when he won MVP honors at the USHL Top Prospects’ Game. He scored twice including the game winner in a way you’d expect from a Madden. He was in front of the net and was able to score with the puck going off a defenseman and in. You just got to be in the right place at the right time. Madden usually is.

So what do we have in the younger Madden? First thing that jumps out on tape is that he is fearless. He plays an in your face style and is not afraid to mix it up. He uses his great skating to create havoc in all areas of the ice. He forces a lot of opponent’s mistakes by playing this style. Tyler also values defense as much as offense. He impacts the game in a way the stats don’t always show. His intelligence helps him be in the right position most of the time.

Questions with Madden start with his size. He’s tenacious but is listed at just over 150 pounds. Bigger, stronger players can have their way with him. He’s got plenty of time to fill out. With all he does with his skates he’s not much of a pure finisher. You’re not drafting Tyler to score you 30 goals. Still he scored just 15 goals in 50 games. He has more to give in this department.

Tyler Madden – NHL Draft Projection

Madden likely goes in the second or third round and could provide one of the best values of the entire draft. He doesn’t get the attention that some of the other American centers get. Not sure I understand the low ranking given everything he does. It isn’t always pretty but it’s effective. That’s why he’s an early second rounder for me just inside my top-40.

Quotables

“He’s blazing fast on skates and moves with amazing agility, versatility and explosiveness. He has a great mind for the game, at which he excels both on offense and defense, and really takes charge of matters when he’s out there. A true leader at age 18.” –Kevin Wickersham/Dobber Prospects

“Tough, speedy pivot with NHL bloodlines who is always looking to attack but does so in a controlled and intelligent manner. Madden can stickhandle his way around just about anything and anyone — his agility and directional changes devastate slower defenders. There aren’t many draft-eligible prospects who know how to use their speed to expand the ice surface during tight-checking affairs, but Madden absolutely is one of them. He has to be an enigma to opposing coaches because he’s as dangerous taking the puck wide as he is in a direct route to the net — Madden has very good vision and his centering feeds rarely appear forced or illogical. When the game slows down, he’ll get his nose dirty in the corners and fight for real estate in front of the net — something he probably picked up from his father John, who was one of the NHL’s top defensive forwards and was a three-time Stanley Cup winner.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Great skater w/ explosive speed

Plays very physical game

Excellent hands

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size and strength

Faceoffs

NHL Potential

Madden’s upside is that of a middle six center who can play both ends of the ice effectively. If he’s anything like his father was, Tyler will find himself in big situations making an impact on the game in a way the score sheet won’t always show.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7.5/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Madden was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team this past season. He was named the MVP of the USHL Top Prospects Game as well.

