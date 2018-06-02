2018 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

The 2018 NHL Combine has come and gone.

In the end, 101 of the top prospects completed their fitness testing on Combine Saturday. Before that, they got weighed and measured. The Hockey Writers was there from the crack of dawn until the last prospect checked in. We got your official heights and weights here.

Keep in mind prospects were weighed and measured with no sneakers on. With that said, going in chronological order, here are the results from the 2018 Combine. Feel free to use these results, but make sure you credit the Hockey Writers if you do.

7:30 Group

Oskar Back: 6-3, 204.08

Martin Fehervary: 6-1.75, 194

Adam Ginning: 6-4, 205.8

Filip Hallander: 6-1.75, 188.38

Isac Lundestrom: 6-0.25, 183.16

Nils Lundkvist: 5-11.25, 172.94

Jacob Olofsson: 6-2.5, 189.42

Milos Roman: 5-11.75, 195.5

8:00 Group

Adam Boqvist: 5-11.5, 165.4

Lukas Dostal: 6-1.25, 166.3

Filip Johansson: 6-0.75, 175.62

Keegan Karki: 6-4.5, 216.4

Jesperi Kotkaniemi: 6-2.25, 181.46

Rasmus Kupari: 6-1.5, 188.7

Niklas Nordgren: didn’t test

Rasmus Sandin: 5-11, 185.6

8:30 Group

Alexander Alexeyev: 6-3.75, 195.5

Jan Jenik: 6-1.25, 171.22

Martin Kaut: did not test

Vitali Kravtsov: 6-2.75, 184

Jakub Lauko: 6-0, 179.2

Tyler Madden: 5-10.75, 150

Sampo Ranta: 6-1.5, 199.2

Kristian Reichel: 6-1.25, 176.48

9:00 Group

Dominik Bokk: 6-1, 176

Grigori Denisenko: 5-10.75, 171.82

Nico Gross: 6-0.75, 184.6

Jordan Harris: 5-10.75, 179.2

Michael Kesselring: 6-4.25, 190.52

Alexander Khovanov: 5-10.5, 197.9

Liam Kirk: 6-0.25, 160.6

Bode Wilde: 6-2.5, 197.92

9:30 Group

Michael Callahan: 6-1.75, 190.8

Rasmus Dahlin: 6-2.75, 185.32

Cole Fonstad: 5-10, 159

Patrick Giles: 6-4.25, 200.8

Jack Gorniak: 5-10.75, 181

Jay O’Brien: 5-10.75, 176.12

Mattias Samuelsson: 6-4, 218.36

Jake Wise: 5-10, 195.3

10:00 Group

Calen Addison: 5-10, 178.22

Seth Barton: 6-2.75, 173.72

Jacob Bernard-Docker: 6-0.25, 186.8

Serron Noel: 6-5, 203.5

Riley Stotts: 6-0, 172

Riley Sutter: 6-3, 203

Jonathan Tychonick: 5-11.5, 177.44

Jett Woo: 6-0, 200.34

10:30 Group

Nicolas Beaudin: 5-10.75, 172.34

Eric Florchuk: 6-1.5, 174.9

Gabriel Fortier: 5-10, 170.2

Alexis Gravel: 6-2.75, 222.4

Luke Henman: 5-11.5, 149.6

Jared McIsaac: 6-1, 188.5

Olivier Rodrigue: 6-1, 156.24

Andrei Svechnikov: 6-2, 192.27

11:00 Group

Xavier Bernard: 6-2.5, 201.84

Xavier Bouchard: 6-3.5, 189.8

Benoit-Olvier Groulx: 6-1, 192.7

Anderson MacDonald: 6-1.75, 209.14

Kevin Mandolese: 6-4, 177.04

Ty Smith: 5-10.75, 176.1

Giovanni Vallati: 6-1.5, 184.1

Joe Veleno: 6-1.25, 194

11:30 Group

Jack Drury: 5-11, 173.8

Ty Emberson: 6-0.5, 199.58

Curtis Hall: 6’2.5, 200.3

Quinn Hughes: did not test (worlds)

Matej Pekar: 6-0, 170.08

Jakub Skarek: 6-3, 192.1

Brady Tkachuk: 6-3, 191.52

Oliver Wahlstrom: 6-1.25, 208.38

1:00 Group

Noah Dobson: 6-3, 176.74

Jon Gruden: 5-11.75, 169.4

Philipp Kurashev: 5-11.75, 190.4

Blake McLaughlin: 6-0, 157.3

Jackson Perbix: 6-1, 175.9

Jacob Pivonka: 5-11.75, 201.34

Tyler Weiss: 5-10.5, 150.54

Filip Zadina: 6-0.25, 196.66

1:30 Group

Evan Bouchard: 6-2, 195.68

Stanislav Demin: 6-1.5, 189.9

Sean Durzi: 6-0, 188.06

Joel Farabee: 6-0, 161.66

Blade Jenkins: 6-1.25, 200.64

Ryan Merkley: 5-11.25, 167.5

K’Andre Miller: 6-3.25, 198.48

Alec Regula: 6-3.5, 202.76

2:00 Group

Kevin Bahl: 6-6.25, 216

Kody Clark: 6-1, 178.6

Curtis Douglas: 6-8.5, 247.7

Aiden Dudas: 5-7.25, 164.36

Barrett Hayton: 6-1.25, 190.44

Jacob Ingham: 6-3.75, 191.2

Allan McShane: 5-10.75, 184.8

Carter Robertson: 6-2, 180.68

2:30 Group