Martin Fehervary – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Martin Fehervary

2017-18 Team: IK Oskarshamn

Date of Birth: October 6, 1999

Place of Birth: Bratislava, Slovakia

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 190 pounds

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible (born late 1999)

2018 Draft Rankings

THW Pike’s Pick: not ranked

Future Considerations: 76th (Spring)

NHL Central Scouting: 15th (EU Skaters)

Born late in 1999, Fehervary is one of the few Slovak prospects to have a good chance of being drafted in Dallas in June. He has plenty of international experience, having played at two U18 and two U20 WJC, most of them played at a solid level. Martin Fehervary is a native of Bratislava, Slovakia, home of several NHL superstars like the Stastny dynasty and, more recently, Jaroslav Halak. Fehervary moved to Sweden in 2014 for more hockey opportunities and became a part of the Malmo organization, the same team that raised, among the others, André Burakovsky and Carl Soderberg.

Hockey has always been the young Fehervary’s biggest passion, even more so after his mother passed away when he was just ten years old, as he said during an interview with SME in May. After moving to Sweden his talent was evident right away, and to date, he is one of the youngest players ever to have played an SHL game as he debuted during the 2015-2016 season. He then moved to IK Oskarshamn where he played most of the 2017-18 campaign and then had another step forward in his career as he signed with SHL team HV71 until 2020.

Martin Fehervary – NHL Draft Projection

Fehervary is a very interesting defenseman, with very good skating abilities. He is a very mobile blueliner with plenty of potential. He has good offensive instincts, but his numbers were always pretty limited and are likely to stay low in the future, even if he can help on the power play thanks to his good shot and very good vision of the ice. Although, it’s hard to imagine that he will play full-time on an NHL team’s power play. He is not really big at 6-feet-1, 190 pounds, but Fehervary can withstand physical play.

He has enough talent and potential to get picked in the third or fourth round and it should not be a surprise if he gets picked earlier.

Quotables

“Fehervary is rather big in size but is a powerful skater. He is using his mobility and pivoting nicely, making him a smooth-skating defenseman. He possesses a powerful pass, but will need to work on his passing accuracy a bit as his passes were not always on the teammates’ blades but rather in the skates.” – Denis Schellenberg, Future Considerations

Strengths

Very good in his own zone

Plenty of experience and maturity

A smooth skater

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Can work on his offensive production

Should try and be more consistent

NHL Potential

Fehervary has the potential to develop into a solid NHL defenseman, with time on the penalty kill and the occasional shift on the power play.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 4/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Fehervary is the sixth-youngest player and the youngest foreigner to ever play an SHL game.

Interviews/Profile Links

