K’Andre Miller – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

K’Andre Miller

2016-17 Team: U.S. National U18 Team (#19)

Date of Birth: January 21, 2000

Place of Birth: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ht: 6’4” Wt: 205 lbs.

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 23rd (among NA Skaters)

Future Considerations: 20th

HockeyProspect.com: 16th

McKeen’s Hockey: 17th

ISS: 30th

Bob McKenzie: 33rd

Craig Button: 56th

Forward-turned-defenceman, K’Andre Miller could be a special pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. He has size. He has skill. He skates among the best of them and he’s had the chance to play both up front and on the back end.

In 2015, the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades drafted Miller in the ninth round and 177th overall in the WHL Bantam Draft. That said, Miller never made the jump to the WHL and remained in the U.S. Development Program.

In 2017-18, he played 22 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program Juniors and another 58 games with the U.S. U18 team. With the juniors, he tallied 4 goals and 16 points in those 22 games – adding another 9 goals and 29 points in 58 games with the U18 team.

Wherever Miller is drafted, there’s another step in his plan to making the NHL that will land him at the University of Wisconsin next season as he looks to play at the NCAA level. Either way, this probable first-round pick has a great shot at crack the NHL at some point in the coming years.

K’Andre Miller – NHL Draft Projection

He’s a defenceman who has size, physical prowess and the offensive ability of a former forward turned defence. While he’s not the top defensive prospect in the draft, he sure has a number of teams interested in what he has to offer. If he doesn’t go in the final third of the first round in June’s draft (which he more than likely should), he will surely be a top-five pick in the second round.

Quotables

“Miller is a bruising, defensive-minded defenceman…solid mobility for his size, and he does not have any issues getting up and down the ice when already moving…can have some heavy boots when starting and stopping, defending against more agile attackers but handles them by being physical and using his length…communicates well with teammates and plays responsibly in his own zone…great awareness of his defensive zone and quick decision-making ability…does not hesitate to shoot the puck when he has a lane, and his booming shot is his most dangerous offensive weapon…gets good velocity on one-timers…dishes powerful and accurate tape-to-tape passes…a confident puck carrier who does not shy away from doing so…at his best when he keeps it simple…a nasty customer around the net and is physically intimidating…a solid defensive presence while still learning the position after switching to defence from forward a couple seasons ago…has NHL middle-pairing, physical, defensive defenceman written all over him.” – Aaron Vickers/Future Considerations

“If you’re deep on the blue line and have time to craft him, Miller is likely to give you more offence than his current point totals suggest. As the only player on this list to not crack Marek’s top 31, there’s no question Miller is raw, but there’s big upside if you have faith in your development system.” – Sam Cosentino/Sportsnet

Strengths

Size

Physicality

Mobility

Offensive Prowess

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Vision

Defensive coverage

NHL Potential

Miller has the size and strength to become a reliable NHL defenceman in the coming years. While he does have some growing to do when it comes to his development, it shouldn’t take him long to find a spot in the NHL. He has potential to be a number two defenceman, but has a better shot of cracking a second pairing at the NHL-level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10 Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

This is just the beginning for Miller, but last season he was a part of the U18 World Junior Championship with the U.S. team. In seven games, he tallied a goal and two assists with a plus-four rating en route to a silver medal with the Americans.

