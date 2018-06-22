Kody Clark – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kody Clark

2016-17 Team: Ottawa 67s (#71)

Date of Birth: October 13, 1999

Place of Birth: King City, Ontario

Ht: 6’1” Wt: 176 lbs.

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 34th (among NA Skaters)

Future Considerations: 55th

Hockey Prospect: 62nd

Bob McKenzie: 63rd

Craig Button: 61st

While he won’t go first overall in the NHL Draft like his father did, Kody Clark is almost surely going to make it to the NHL at some point down the road. He plays with tenacity in his game, has the offensive skills and the physicality and size to be a presence in any lineup.

After a tough rookie season in the OHL with the Ottawa 67s, where he tallied just 11 points in 57 games, Clark came back in 2017-18 with a 39-point campaign in 56 games. However, he was shutout in five playoff games.

Consistency could be one of the few things that teams will have to worry about with Clark. He has the ability to play at both ends of the ice and in all situations – including both power play and on the penalty kill. At six-foot-one, he has room to grow and could add some weight purely for the sake of becoming an even bigger physical presence with and without the puck.

He has time before he’ll make the jump to the next level and this is where he needs to continue to develop his game to the level that will land him a spot on an NHL roster. While it won’t be easy, having a father like Wendel certainly doesn’t hurt a kid with the determination of young Kody.

Kody Clark – NHL Draft Projection

After a stronger sophomore campaign with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s, Clark has drawn some attention to himself. He still isn’t a first-round pick by any means, but could be one of the final five picks in the second round. Otherwise, it won’t be too long into the third before the son of Wendel hears his name called.

Quotables

“He’s certainly improved his foot speed, he’s a lot quicker. He was always a guy that was pretty quick to get in on the forecheck and try to turn pucks over, but with the extra weight, and the extra size, it’s helping him out a lot more. His skating would still have to get a little better, because the game is getting so much faster. Continue to add strength, but that’s just physical strength as he continues to get older.” – Ben Gallant/ISS Hockey

“He plays a very good two-way game with a solid work ethic in all three zones. Like his father before him, he plays with some grit and is always willing to finish his checks without going out of his way to do so. Adding bulk to his 180-pound frame will only make him more fearless.” Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

Strengths

Hands in close

Tenacity and strength

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Foot speed

Consistency

NHL Potential

Clark does have some areas of his game that can be further developed, but has bettered himself in a number facets of the game over the past year. While he may never play the same kind of role his father did during his NHL career, the younger Clark will see the NHL at some point and should be an intriguing role player when he does get there.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7.5/10 Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

While he still has a long way to go, Clark has put some work into building a respectable resume as a player. It’s one that includes being a part of the OHL Cup Champion Toronto Marlboros minor midget team in 2014-15 and becoming a CISAA champ a year later as a member of the St. Andrew’s College team.

