Martin Kaut – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Martin Kaut

2017-18 Team: HC Dynamo Pardubice (#61)

Date of Birth: October 2, 1999

Place of Birth: Brno, CZE

Ht: 6’1” Wt: 174 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

What does it take to get noticed in the hockey world? With so many players trying to make a name for themselves, it can be anywhere from difficult to almost impossible to stand out in a crowd, especially after a disappointing start to a season. That’s where Czech winger Martin Kaut found himself after a poor showing at the Five Nations tournament.

That didn’t stop Kaut from making the World Junior Championship a personal showcase of how talented he is. He finished the tournament with seven points in seven games. He played on a line with Martin Necas and Filip Zadina and looked comfortable playing the playmaking role. Whether he was distributing the puck with precision, as evidenced by his three primary assist game, or burying his chances, Kaut was one of the best players of the entire tournament.

How much attention has Kaut received since? He beat out his fellow countryman Zadina for a spot on the World Chamionship roster for the Czech Republic. This says something about Kaut and the kind of player he is.

So what do we have in Kaut? We have a player who can effectively play both ends of the ice. He uses his smarts to position himself well to make plays or create scoring chances. He’s especially effective around the net. He is as good a finisher there as he is a passer. He’s great at reading the play develop and making the perfect pass to a cutting teammate. Watch the primary assists he had at the World Juniors.

Kaut can play in all situations. With the game on the line needing a stop, he has no issues jumping into a scrum and winning battles. This is despite being undersized at 6-foot-1 and 174 pounds. He is strong on the puck and uses that to his advantage.

The questions on Kaut start with his size. Can he effectively play against stronger players? He’s off to a good start playing in the Czech Republic against men. The other thing I question is consistency. He had a great world juniors, but a disappointing Five Nations. Who is he really? And is he linemate dependent? Playing with Zadina and Necas certainly helps your offensive numbers.

Martin Kaut – NHL Draft Projection

Opinions in the industry vary on where Kaut could go. Some believe he’s a late lottery pick while others have him in the second round or later. For me, his performance at the World Juniors for the Czech Republic plus his inclusion on the World Championship roster over Filip Zadina speaks wonders. He’s a mid first rounder in my book.

Quotables

“One thing I love about the WJC is being able to see a teenage player with a checking role on an adult team play top-line minutes against his peers. Kaut, an energy player for Pardubice, had an outstanding world juniors debut by picking up three assists — all primary — while playing the wing with Zadina and Necas. All three of his passes were right on the tape or in a perfect spot to unload from, as the tallies from both Necas and Kral were one-timers off dishes from Kaut, who was the 24th pick in the 2017 CHL Import Draft but chose to stay with Pardubice for another season. Keep in mind, Kaut isn’t just some sort of flashy playmaker — he’s a highly-responsible 200-foot player who plays in all situations.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

“Going into the event there were scouts who were down on Kaut’s draft stock following a disappointing performance at the last U-18 5 Nations tournament. Safe to say, however, those concerns have been greatly allayed after Kaut’s strong performance in the regulation round with six points in four games. Kaut is on the Czech’s first power-play unit where he has done most of his damage setting up Zadina and Necas. Good size, skating and smarts will tempt scouts to grab him at some point in the second round…mind you some have him ranked in the first round now. He is the player who has perhaps helped his draft stock the most in this tournament.” –Grant McCagg, recrutes.ca

Strengths

Good skater

Strong on the puck despite being undersized

Defensively responsible

Playmaking

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Undersized

Physical play

Consistency

NHL Potential

Kaut’s upside is that of a first-line right winger who can fill the net. The fact that he’s playing against men in the Czech Republic will give him a head start for the North American game. I see him as a middle-six winger who will give a boost to your special teams and defense.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7.5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Kaut scored the most goals on the Czech U16 team in 2014-15 with 37. He won a gold medal at the Ivan Hlinka tournament in 2016-17. His CHL rights are owned by the Brandon Wheat Kings.

