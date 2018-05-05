Jonny Tychonick – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jonny Tychonick

2017-18 Team: Penticton Vees (#20)

Date of Birth: March 3, 2000

Place of Birth: Calgary, Alberta

Ht: 6’0″ Wt: 174 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible



Rankings

There are some hockey clubs that operate as well-oiled development programs. At the junior A level the Penticton Vees gained a lot of attention in 2016 when they had Tyson Jost and Dante Fabbro selected in the first round, but they’ve been producing NHL talent for awhile. Over the last 10 drafts, 10 Penticton Vees players have been selected – and countless more have gone on to be snapped up by National Hockey League clubs after they moved onto college. Puck-moving defenseman Jonny Tychonick is the latest Vees product destined for selection in the NHL Draft.

Tychonick is an intelligent, well-balanced player. He has strong on-ice awareness and is a crisp, accurate passer. He’s an effective puck distributor in the offensive zone, but also is adept at creating speed and momentum through the neutral zone with quick outlet passes in transition. He has a decent shot from the point, but is more of a passer than a shooter. His intelligence has translated into making him very adaptable: he’s steadily improved his offensive production for several seasons, even as he’s moved up through the hockey ranks and faced tougher opposition.

He’s not a perfect player, though. He’s still a bit uneven in the defensive zone and his play away from the puck could use some work. He’s not a big-bodied player either and can get knocked around by bigger players. But he’s managed to be an achiever in each of the past four years: he was MVP in the AMBHL in 2014-15, an All-Star in 2015-16, a BCHL Champion in 2016-17 and an All-Star in 2017-18. For all his rough corners, he’s a player who’s managed to rise to the top everywhere he’s played – that’s definitely something scouts will value.

Tychonick is headed to the University of North Dakota, where he’ll be reunited with his World Junior-A Championship teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker. North Dakota has been a defenseman factory in recent years, producing Troy Stecher, Paul Ladue, Tucker Poolman, Jordan Schmaltz and Derek Forbort in recent years. Tychonick’s not a perfect player, but he’s headed into an environment where it’s likely his game will be rounded out. He’ll take awhile to be pro ready, but his offensive upside likely makes him worth consideration in the early rounds of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Jonny Tychonick – NHL Draft Projection

Tychonick is a good bet to go in the early to middle second round of the draft.

Quotables

“Jonny Tychonick is a highly skilled and reliable defenceman who finished off his first season in Penticton as a BCHL champion. A strong skating puck rusher who can send pinpoint passes through traffic and then likes to join the rush and help out below the goal line in the offensive zone. Quick feet give him the ability to skate effectively east to west and impress in neutral zone. Good puck skills and good anticipation with the puck on his stick. In his own end, he is evasive and can lose forecheckers with one slick move to keep the puck alive and transitioning to offence. Not very strong physically and can be knocked off the puck easily. Seems to back off when it comes to digging the puck loose in the corners and this could be just a confidence thing that he should outgrow as the long season goes on. Committed to North Dakota for 2018-19 while the Calgary Hitmen own his WHL rights.” – Marshall MacKinder, Hockey Now

“Tychonick is a two-way, intelligent defender…his skating checks off all facets you look for as he is fluid and mobile…generates good levels of speed and displays strong lateral quickness…impressive offensive instinct to his game and he sets up many potential chances thanks to his heads up reads that extend zone time and create opportunities…carries the puck with confidence…dishes timely and creative passes, displaying impressive vision…has a shot that he places in position to boost rebound or re-direct opportunities…” – Aaron Vickers, Future Considerations

Strengths

Strong offensive zone awareness

Accurate passer

Strong mobility

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Will need to fill out physically to survive pro-level battles

Could stand to shoot more, and needs to keep developing his shot

Doesn’t play particularly physical or mean

NHL Potential

Tychonick projects as a second pairing, two-way defender at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 7.5/10, Defense 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Tychonick has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge, the Under-18 World Championship and two World Junior-A Championships. He was named a BCHL All-Star in 2017-18.

