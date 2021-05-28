Cameron Whynot – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cameron Whynot

2020-21 Team: Halifax Mooseheads

Date of Birth: May 5, 2003

Place of Birth: Kentville, NS, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Cameron Whynot – a defenseman from Kentville, Nova Scotia – made a big decision about his career shortly after he entered the QMJHL (Québec Major Junior Hockey League) draft. The Sherbrooke Phoenix selected him with the ninth overall pick in 2019, but he did not end up heading to Québec to start his junior career. Instead, he accepted an offer to join the Halifax Mooseheads in his home province of Nova Scotia. The move paid off for him as a player and for his career.

Whynot started playing for the Valley Wildcats U15 team in 2015 and later joined the U18 setup. He recorded 103 points (33 goals, 70 assists) in his four years with the Wildcats, and he also spent time playing for Team Nova Scotia. Whynot prepared for the QMJHL draft in 2019 and was traded to the Halifax Mooseheads during the offseason. He started games on the lower lines, but Whynot quickly rose up to play on the top two lines. This was partly due to injury problems and trades; Justin Barron suffered a blood clot, while Walter Fowler was traded during the 2019-20 season. Whynot received more playing time and became a key member of the special teams unit.

Many hockey analysts had expected Whynot to show more offensive productivity during his rookie season, but his defensive attributes were on display. He has gradually become better at maintaining possession in his own end, which has resulted in fewer turnovers and careless passes. His offensive potential has shone through during the 2020-21 season, as Whynot has started to attack the goal more often. He prefers to skate through the middle of the ice and can efficiently pass the puck forward. He likes to get into situations where shooting chances can be created, but he is able to balance between offense and defense

Cameron Whynot – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Whynot is heavily projected to be a second-round pick. This would seem a sensible destination for him, especially because he possesses enough skill to be a high selection in the draft. Being selected as a second-round pick would not be too harmful for Whynot, as his hockey talent will allow him to exceed expectations on the professional level.

Quotables

“Whynot fits the mold of a modern-day, two-way defender with his smooth skating stride and ability to defend in transition. He appears (rangier) than his height would suggest, employing a long stride to cover lots of ice in a short time and using his good reach to break up plays on the defensive side of the puck.” – Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“Chosen ninth overall by Halifax in 2019, the left-handed Whynot looks to spearhead the QMJHL’s relatively thin group of eligible rearguards for the 2021 NHL draft. He has been groomed to take over Halifax’s blue line once 2020 NHL first-round pick Justin Barron has graduated, but Whynot remains somewhat raw with potential that seems unlimited.” – Danny McGillicuddy, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Skating

Puck handling

Shooting

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Discipline

Less aggression

NHL Potential

Whynot’s offensive talents and smooth transition between roles make him strong enough to play as either a deep-lying forward or a solid defenseman. One can expect him to play multiple roles and positions as a result.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 8/10

Cameron Whynot Statistics

Videos