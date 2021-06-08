Alexei Kolosov- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Dinamo Minsk/ Dinamo Molodechn Date of Birth: January 4, 2002 Place of Birth: Minsk, Belarus Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 187 pounds Catches: Left Position: Goaltender NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

In a draft where goaltenders are at a premium, Alexei Kolosov could be a dark horse selection. Kolosov did not play much this season, but he played well when called upon. He is one to watch as the draft inches closer and could be a smart pick for the expansion Seattle Kraken organization or for a team that is uncertain about their current duo.

Kolosov is not a big goalie at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds; however, he makes up for his lack of size with sharp reflexes, outstanding work ethic, good rebound control, and angle positioning. He is not going to be out-worked, and on most nights, he will outshine the other goalie. He has an NHL mentality, believing he is the best goaltender out there. Kolosov was selected 22nd overall by the Erie Otters in the first round of this year’s CHL Import Draft, has incredible vision, and can react to screens in front, allowing few rebounds. He is among the most competitive players, not just goaltenders, in the draft and never gives up on a play, a rebound, or a game.

Kolosov stays level-headed, regardless of how he is playing. He does not get rattled or frustrated after giving up a goal and uses that energy to concentrate on the next shot coming his way. He plays a simple game, always square to the shooter, and accurately cuts down the angles, so shooters have little to shoot at. He plays inspired hockey, allowing his teammates to make mistakes and gives them the confidence to know he will turn those mistakes aside. Showcasing a wicked glove hand, he is also very good at using his stick to poke check the opponent before they make their move. He can get inside his opponent’s head by stopping shot after shot, often within close range.

In today’s NHL, teams often select a big goalie, like Ben Bishop or Andrei Vasilevskiy. That is not Kolosov, but he is positionally sound enough to make the same important late-game saves. He is not flashy, but he does come up big regardless of the game. Consider him a slightly smaller Martin Brodeur, not so much in the stats, but how he positions himself to control the game without using a butterfly style. During the 2020-21 season, Kolosov played for two teams but only saw action in 21 games and put up NHL-quality numbers. In 9 games with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, he had a 3-5-1 record, 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), a .911 save percentage (SV %), and one shutout. In 12 games with Dinamo Molodechko Belarus, he posted a 2.23 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Despite his solid numbers, Kolosov struggled with Team Belarus this year. In international competition, he posted a 4.53 GAA and a solid .925 SV% in 53 minutes. In the World Championships, he played in 4 games (or 215 minutes) with a 4.19 GAA and a .886 SV%. Those totals will be used against him in the draft, but remember he played against solid competition. Don’t let those numbers fool you, as Kolosov is still a bright, young prospect who could become a solid NHL goaltender in the future.

Alexei Kolosov – NHL Draft Projection

The best thing for Kolosov would be to be selected by the Kraken and work his way up through a new franchise. He could also be chosen by a franchise like the Detroit Red Wings, who have few goaltending prospects in their pipeline, or the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are in no rush to replace their goaltenders. Kolosov has starter potential but could shine as a backup as well. His game is comparable to Carolina Hurricanes netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. The more shots he faces, the better he becomes. He is not shy about challenging the shooter but makes sure he knows his limits.

Strengths

Flexible

Athletic

Competitive

Great work ethic

Under Construction

Needs to put on weight/ bulk up

NHL Potential

Projected to go in Round 2, Kolosov has shown flashes of greatness in his career. His game is much more polished now than it was three seasons ago. He is capable of starting or being a backup, however, he plays better with the more shots he sees. He has improved in pressure situations and in close games, and he rarely gives up a bad goal, making the critical saves to keep his team in the game. He should be on the radar of most teams and could shine in the NHL sooner than later. His bulldog mentality keeps him focused on the play. He may not be ranked high on draft boards, but he does have the talent for a lengthy NHL career.

Awards

2019-20 U20 WJC (D1A) Bronze Medal

2020-21 Belarus Young Player of the Month (December 2020)

Kolosov Stats