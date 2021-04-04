Ty Voit – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ty Voit

2020-21 Team: Sarnia Sting

Date of Birth: Jun. 10, 2003

Place of Birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 150 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Ty Voit may be one of the smaller players in this year’s draft class, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in skill and speed. While he has been one of the unluckier players, with the OHL still not close to returning, he has still made a name for himself.

Related: THW 2021 NHL Draft Guide

What impresses me the most about Voit is the fact that he is always moving his feet. He has a low stride and is able to effectively pick up speed through his crossovers. He gets in hard on the forecheck and is good at pressuring the opponent. With the puck on his stick, he is not afraid to attack open lanes in the offensive zone and is good at surveying the ice to find his teammates for a pass. He is great at finding open space in the offensive zone and always presents himself as an option for a pass. Voit has a good shot and is able to get it off in an instant.

Sarnia's Ty Voit totally did this on purpose…



The Pittsburgh native is having a good rookie season with 22 points in 40 games so far. #OHL pic.twitter.com/rtMtAc4U1V — Tate Harris (@tateharris9) February 9, 2020

In the defensive zone, Voit has good positioning and is great at disrupting passing lanes with his stick. He has good gap control and effectively closes off guys to the outside of the defensive zone. In transition, he moves the puck up the ice well and doesn’t turn over the puck very often. Standing at 5-foot-9, Voit is not the biggest player, but he does not shy down from battling for the puck in the corners and is able to win puck battles against bigger opponents fairly often.

Other THW Profiles

Ty Voit – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Voit was given a C ranking by NHL Central Scouting, and I think that is a fair assessment. He has a ton of great tools to work with, but he is still a work in progress and needs to round out some aspects of his game. I predict he will go somewhere in the fourth round. He will need at least a few more years to develop in the OHL before making the jump to the pro level.

Quotables

“A Pittsburgh-area native who was selected 89th overall in the 2019 OHL draft, Voit is an undersized playmaker with high-end skill and the ability to break games open. Blessed with impressive puck skills, Voit does most of his damage on the rush and is capable of gaining the inside in 1-on-1 scenarios. He can pull off exceptionally skilled plays without requiring optimal conditions such as gaps in coverage or an open path to the net. It shouldn’t be a shock that a player listed at 5-foot-8 is not only fast but also quick in all directions. A playmaker by trade, Voit possesses exceptional vision and the ability to pick out teammates from anywhere on the ice.” – Eddy Jones/The Draft Analyst

“He possesses high-end skill and the ability to make elite offensive plays with little time and space. His natural hockey instincts and I.Q. for the game will be exciting for Sting fans to watch. As Ty continues to develop and mature physically, he has the tools to be a very impactful player in the Ontario Hockey League in the years ahead.” – Nick Sinclair, GM of Sarnia Sting/OHL

Strengths

Skating

Vision

Under Construction – Improvement to Make

Needs to put on more weight

NHL Potential

Voit has the chance to become a solid bottom-six role player one day. It is impossible to predict the future, but I don’t see his ceiling being a top-six player. He is still a very talented player, and the team that drafts him will be getting a solid prospect.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2018-19, while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League (T1EHL), Voit and his teammates were crowned T1EHL 15U Champions.

Voit Statistics

Videos