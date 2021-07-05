Arvid Sundin – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Arvid Sundin

2020-21 Team: Brynäs IF J20 (#47)

Date of Birth: Aug 2, 2003

Place of Birth: Gävle, SWE

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Arvid Sundin played his first entire season with the Brynäs IF J20 team and performed in every way possible. He excels off the counterattack and uses his speed to create many two-on-one chances and breakaways for himself. He has a pretty good shot and looks to have the potential to be a good selection for teams with a third or fourth-round pick.

Sundin has been in the Brynäs system since the 2018-19 season. He started in the U16 leagues, where he put a combined 49 points in 27 games. Sundin needed to face tougher competition against a higher age group. He has been a goal-scoring threat in every year he’s played in Sweden, and he scored six goals in fifteen games this past season.

In 2020-21, he played in various leagues and tournaments throughout the season. He played for Sweden at the U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) and wasn’t very dominant playing against his age group. He scored one goal in seven games at the tournament. He played very well in the J18 Region league in Sweden, produced five points in three games, and promoted to the J20 team. The consistent theme is that he’s a fast player and has good hands to make an excellent play. These are the qualities that you want in a player.

Arvid Sundin – NHL Draft Projection

Sundin will likely be taken in the third or fourth round, and there is no chance that he is not selected on the second day of the draft. Teams will see the flashy goals he is scoring and be tempted to choose him as the draft goes on. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that could be on Sundin’s radar, as their European scout Thommie Bergman is known to select Swedish players with his playstyle.

Quotables

“A good skater with some nice hands. Sundin plays with speed and can handle a checking role well.” EPRinkside.com

“I see a little bit of Jonathan Berggren in Sundin, but he’s not on the same level as Berggren were during his draft year, and Sundin doesn’t have the same ceiling. I do think there’s a player in Sundin and I think it might be worth taking a shot on him in the later rounds of the draft.” Mikael Holm, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Speed

Hands

Physicality

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

The problem with Sundin is he didn’t get to play that much in the 2020-2021 season. He was one of the players that didn’t have the opportunity to play in HockeyEttan or HockeyAllsvenskan this year. This offseason, he needs to focus on his defensive play and being aggressive on the backcheck. That is the aspect in his game that makes him weaker compared to his peers.

NHL Potential

Sundin has the potential to be a middle-six contributor at the NHL level. He is the type of player who can be effective in any role, making him a safer pick in this draft. The offensive upside is not extremely high, but he could become a third-line winger on a playoff contender.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 3/5

Awards/Achievements

Sundin won a silver medal at the U16 Sweden Championship in 2018-19 and a bronze medal at the U18 World Junior Championship in 2020-21.

Arvid Sundin Statistics