Sharks’ Thomas Bordeleau Could Be on Outside Looking In

As the San Jose Sharks continue their preparations for the 2024-25 NHL season, one task they must accomplish is determining who will make their opening night roster. This decision is months away, but when it happens, it will have an impact on every player regardless of whether or not they earn a spot on the team. But perhaps no one will be more greatly affected than forward Thomas Bordeleau. San Jose’s 2020 second-round pick is entering his age-23 season, and the Sharks’ increasingly strong prospect pool has pushed him down the depth chart. His future with the team is at a crossroads, and he might not be in their future plans, particularly if he doesn’t start the year in the NHL. One way or another, the Sharks will have to make a difficult choice about a player who was once among their top prospects.

Sharks’ Forward Prospects Hurting Bordeleau’s Chances

Through no fault of their own, many of the elite forward prospects whom the Sharks have drafted or otherwise acquired have made Bordeleau much less prominent in San Jose’s farm system. Bordeleau has had strong stretches in his professional career, but they might not have been enough to secure his place on the Sharks’ NHL roster.

Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He was a 20-goal scorer in his one full season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), and an excellent 2023 preseason earned him an opening-night roster spot with the Sharks. But he was sent back to the minors after recording one goal and one assist in just six games. After posting 11 goals and 14 assists in 35 AHL games, he rejoined the Sharks in March 2024 and spent the rest of the season there, turning in a much better performance and finally looking like an NHL contributor. He was a valuable addition to the power play, demonstrated an ability to impact the game around the crease, and improved his defense somewhat as well. He needed to end his season on a good note for the sake of his future in the NHL, and he did.

But in the time since then, a lot has happened concerning San Jose’s young forwards. Will Smith has signed his entry-level contract, and the Sharks drafted and signed Macklin Celebrini while also trading for Ty Dellandrea. Quentin Musty and David Edstrom aren’t on the NHL roster yet, but they’ll deserve looks soon enough. Add in the established William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund, fill out the rest of the forward lineup with veterans, and Bordeleau’s place on the Sharks becomes a lot less clear.

Bordeleau’s development hasn’t been totally linear, and he’s just starting to turn into a legitimate NHL player. Unfortunately, his timing coincides with the rise of the Sharks’ forward prospect pool as one of the strongest in the league. At this inflection point in his career, he isn’t guaranteed to be in the NHL this season, and the Sharks need to figure out what to do about that reality.

Bordeleau’s Contract Situation Leaves Sharks With a Few Options

Bordeleau is currently a restricted free agent and ineligible for an offer sheet, meaning that the Sharks hold a lot of control over the next steps of his career. They have made him a qualifying offer, indicating that they are at least interested in keeping him around for a little longer. Whether he accepts that one-year deal and becomes an unrestricted free agent next season or negotiates a longer, more expensive contract remains to be seen.

Either option could have benefits and negatives for both sides. The former allows both Bordeleau and the Sharks to gauge his NHL future for slightly longer without having to make any major commitments. But the Sharks would then risk losing him for nothing in 2025 if he has a breakout season, and Bordeleau could be without a team in just one year if he remains caught between the NHL and AHL like he is now. On the flip side, the Sharks could lock down a young player for multiple seasons, but that could prove to be a mistake if he doesn’t have a place on the big club. Bordeleau would gain more job security, but might end up on a contract paying him less than his value.

Finally, we have to consider the most extreme possibility. If talks break down and the Sharks and Bordeleau can’t reach a deal, they could trade his negotiating rights — most likely to a forward-hungry team in exchange for a defenseman or defense prospect to bolster their blue line. His flashes in the NHL could be appealing to a team that has an overload of defenders but is short on forwards, the opposite of the Sharks’ situation. While it’s far from the most likely outcome, San Jose’s front office has to keep it in mind.

The Sharks’ most difficult decision this offseason may very well be how to proceed with Bordeleau’s future, and it’s entirely possible that he’ll be left out of the picture. Neither side can afford to wait much longer, and everyone involved deserves answers soon.