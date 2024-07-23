Jake Chiasson: Everything to Know About Senators’ New Acquisition

The Ottawa Senators have been active this offseason, trying to become contenders sooner rather than later. They recently traded for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick. While this deal doesn’t move the needle for either team to become champions, it does offer each player a fresh start as they seemed to have fallen out of favour with their respective teams. While the Senators will be looking to continue their rebuild, bolstering their prospect pool with two new players is a smart move considering it seemed as though Jarventie wouldn’t have a spot in the NHL this season.

Chiasson is likely several seasons away from being able to try and crack an NHL lineup. Still, he could break into the American Hockey League (AHL) this season and try to make a splash as an offensive threat. At the same time, Bourgault is likely going to get a larger opportunity as a go-to forward in the AHL, he is also several seasons away from being able to break into the NHL. While Bourgault and Chiasson will likely spend the 2024-25 season in the AHL as they continue to develop, here’s a look at Chiasson and what he could bring to the Senators’ lineup in the future.

Chiasson Wasn’t Close to Being an Oiler, Could Get Better Shot With Senators

The Oilers selected Chiasson in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (116th overall) after a solid season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Brandon Wheat Kings where he had nine goals and 20 points through 23 games. He returned to the WHL the following season and put up six goals and 18 points through 20 games. In the 2022-23 season, Chiasson split the season between the Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades, where he combined for 58 points through 70 games. He earned his first taste of professional hockey last season, spending most of his time in the ECHL.

With the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, Chiasson scored nine goals and 20 points through 68 games, and he also played one game in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors but had no points. While he was a strong two-way player coming out of the WHL, Chiasson hasn’t quite been able to translate that skill to the professional level. While he seemed to be a solid selection at the time, he wasn’t close to getting playing time above the ECHL.

With the Senators, Chiasson could get a much better opportunity. He will likely become a depth player for the AHL’s Belleville Senators to start the 2024-25 campaign, and the organization will help with his development from there. For what will likely be his first full season in the AHL, there is some pressure on him to perform well, especially if he wants any chance of seeing the NHL one day. He is a solid prospect with decent potential, but he has to find some confidence, and the Senators may be the perfect fit for him.

Fun Facts About Chiasson

Some fans may remember Alex Chiasson, a former Oiler who was a solid net-front presence, however, the two are not related. It would have been pretty cool to see the Oilers take a chance on a son, nephew, or cousin, but that’s not the case.

Jake Chiasson, Fort Wayne Komets (Josh Gales / Fort Wayne Komets)

Jake Chiasson is from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and he played minor hockey at the Yale Hockey Academy in his hometown. He is described as a hard-working two-way forward who could thrive in a bottom-six role if he can translate his offensive game to the professional level. There won’t be a clear winner of this trade anytime soon, but it’s nice to see these players getting a fresh start and new opportunities to try and make a career in the NHL.