Lightning Should Bring Back Tyler Johnson

This offseason got off to a tough start for Tampa Bay Lightning fans as they watched the face of the franchise, Steven Stamkos, sign with the Nashville Predators and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev traded to Utah. They did have a chance to get excited when defenseman Ryan McDonagh was reacquired back in May. Perhaps another reunion could help boost the morale further.

A potential reunion that could also help the Lightning would be bringing back forward Tyler Johnson. It’s clear he’s not staying in Chicago. Toward the end of the season, he spoke of his time there, and it wasn’t flattering.

“I’m obviously thankful for being here–I’ve met a lot of good people,” Johnson said. “But it wasn’t exactly what I had envisioned or wanted.”

The Lightning are still a playoff team, and he’d likely welcome the return. They could welcome it as well under the right circumstances.

Why a Tyler Johnson Reunion Makes Sense

First, let’s start from a fan perspective. Johnson played for the Lightning for nine seasons from 2012-13 to 2020-21. In his second season, he won many hearts in Tampa Bay with a dominant performance in the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs in which the Lightning reached the Stanely Cup Final for the first time since 2004 (from ‘Lightning strike in Game 7 road win vs. Rangers, advance to Stanley Cup Final,’ USA Today, May 29, 2015).

In 26 playoff games, Johnson had 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points. His goal and point totals were first in the playoffs. Had the Lightning found a way to take down the Chicago Blackhawks, he likely would’ve won the Conn Smythe Trophy (the actual winner was Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith).

Johnson never produced to that level in the playoffs again but is still considered a key component of the Lightning teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

A reunion would give fans a reason to dust off their old jerseys with No. 9 on the back.

Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now let’s look at why this makes sense from a roster-building perspective. Johnson is a free agent, so the Lightning do not have to give anything up in order to add him. He also has a decent amount left in the tank from a production standpoint. In 67 games in 2023-24, the soon-to-be 34-year-old forward had 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. He scored the most goals he’s had in a season since 2018-19. His 0.46 points per game is a dip from the previous season (0.57), but it’s still on par with his production toward the end of his time in Tampa Bay (0.48 in 2019-20 and 0.40 in 2020-21).

The Lightning could also benefit from adding a veteran right-handed shooting center. With the exception of Brayden Point, their top players are all left-handed shots.

There is the question of health. It’s unlikely you will get 75-plus games out of Johnson. However, the production they can still get when he is healthy would make his acquisition worth it.

What Deal Allows This to Work

Ah, here we go again with the salary cap discussion. It cost the Lightning the chance to keep Johnson back in 2021, and it will decide if he could come back.

Johnson’s previous contract, which the Lightning gave him, was a seven-year deal with a $5 million cap hit. It’s highly doubtful he’s getting a contract with that kind of cap hit from any team. According to Puckpedia, the Lightning have $730,000 left in cap space – that extra space will be used up quickly.

I’m pulling this number out of thin air, but a realistic contract for Johnson would likely be between $2 and $3 million. Something in that range could get a deal done.

The Lightning would have to make a corresponding move in that case. They don’t have to necessarily make a trade. An option they have is to buy out a different contact – and Conor Sheary is the option that comes to most people’s minds.

A couple moves and the Lightning would re-gain leadership and a familiar face to help the team continue to contend and get fans past some recent heartache.