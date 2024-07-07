Sharks Gain Many Benefits With Newly Signed Veterans

A week into free agency, the San Jose Sharks are likely done making major moves. They may make some adjustments on the fringes of their roster, but they have several promising players already in their system and want to give those skaters a look. However, the players they did sign have a unique opportunity regarding their place in Sharks lore. The franchise is obviously in the midst of an overhaul. Still, a strong draft added to an already excellent prospect pool and has created hope that the team may finally be trending in a positive direction after several seasons of sliding downhill. While most of the anticipation surrounds San Jose’s prospects, the team’s veterans — especially the ones acquired this offseason — have a chance to cement their place in franchise history. At the same time, the Sharks reap benefits of their own.

Sharks Gain Many Positives From Newly Acquired Players

Even if the Sharks won’t be playoff contenders in 2024-25, they are actively looking to immediately improve the NHL team for the first time in a few seasons. They added a handful of notable players to their roster via trades and free agency and had several reasons for doing so.

Tyler Toffoli, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One of the more obvious explanations for their activity was their desire to reach the cap floor. A spike in the salary cap and several expiring deals meant the Sharks would have to spend a large amount of money just to get to the league minimum. They signed Alex Wennberg and Tyler Toffoli to expensive contracts, the latter being the largest deal they’ve ever given to bring in a new player at $24 million. The new squad, along with money tied up in buyouts and salary retention, gets them over the line.

However, the added players can also have meaningful impacts on the ice. Even top prospects like Will Smith and the newly signed Macklin Celebrini will need veteran help, and Toffoli and Wennberg can certainly provide that. For instance, Toffoli’s 55 points last season would have been second on the Sharks, and he will be asked to reach similar levels of offensive production in San Jose. While he will obviously help the team win games if he can do so, his ice time will also insulate the young players and make sure that they are not being asked to do too much offensively in the formative stages of their careers. Other new acquisitions such as Wennberg and Barclay Goodrow don’t provide quite the same level of offense, but can be trusted on defense and may be put on the ice in crucial defensive situations, which will again hopefully give rookies such as Celebrini and Smith a smoother transition to the NHL.

San Jose’s roster is filled with young players who deserve NHL action, but it wouldn’t be fair to throw them into the league on their own. They need insurance and support from veteran players, and from the Sharks’ big-picture perspective, that is where Toffoli, Wennberg, Goodrow and others come in. They can be teachers and protectors for the up-and-comers, providing contributions that will help ease the burden on the players just entering the league.

Newly Acquired Sharks Getting in on Ground Floor

Playing for one of the weakest teams in the NHL isn’t easy, but the new Sharks actually have a lot to look forward to. The forwards will be playing alongside Smith and Celebrini, and the chance to play with such exciting players so early in their careers is something that not many get to experience. The blue line may not have any prospects who currently project as stars similarly. However, the Sharks still have some promising defensemen, and the recently acquired Jake Walman should take full advantage of the opportunity to work with them.

"The opportunity was there for me and the guys they just drafted will be cornerstones for the org." – Tyler Toffoli #SJSharks — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) July 1, 2024

While the next season or two will likely have difficult stretches, the veterans in question could positively add to their careers if they can stick through the tough times. If they remain with the Sharks and are still on the roster when the team returns to the playoffs, they will be remembered as the group of veterans who signed up for a difficult assignment and brought the Sharks back to their previous levels of success—and possibly to new heights if all goes according to plan.

Not all the Sharks veterans arrived in San Jose through free agency, like Toffoli and Wennberg. Some came via trade, like Walman and Carl Grundstrom, or were claimed off waivers, like Goodrow. But no matter how they got to SAP Center, they should embrace their circumstances and look to become franchise heroes, benefiting their careers.

Sharks’ Core Will Rely on Both Veterans and Youngsters

Any good NHL team succeeds thanks to a mix of dependable, productive veterans and dynamic, skilled young players who have developed enough to contribute. The Sharks don’t quite have the pieces yet to be a contending team, but this year’s draft and other offseason moves show they’re headed the right way. Starting this season and continuing for many after that, they’ll need the experienced players and the youth to step up to take their on-ice growth from theoretical to practical. For both the players added this offseason and the ones already on the team, a lot of work still needs to be accomplished, but they’ve established a dynamic where everyone can be rewarded for their efforts.