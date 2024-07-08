Devils’ Next Priority Is Re-Signing Dawson Mercer

Tom Fitzgerald wasted no time after free agency opened on July 1, adding players that would bolster New Jersey’s roster into a team worthy of Stanley Cup contention. The New Jersey Devils saw an immediate upgrade in both talent and physicality, with the addition of Brenden Dillon, Paul Cotter, and Brett Pesce. Fitzgerald even brought back a few familiar faces, including Tomas Tatar, Colton White, and Stefan Noesen. However, during this action-packed week for the Devils, one thing remained the same: the status of one particular restricted free agent (RFA), Dawson Mercer. Fitzgerald extended a qualifying offer, but Mercer has not been re-signed yet. Let’s look at some reasons why the Devils’ next move should be to negotiate another contract with the young forward.

Dawson Mercer Is Essential to the Devils’ Young Core

Mercer remains an important part of New Jersey’s core, which also includes the likes of Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt. Mercer has been a reliable cornerstone for the Devils, playing in all 82 games throughout his three seasons in the NHL. He has the capability to find space in front of the net, create scoring opportunities, and score gritty goals when necessary. New Jersey needs a dependable player who has significant, raw potential. It would be wise for the Devils to commit Mercer to a long-term deal, in order to ensure his talent remains on the team for the foreseeable future.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mercer just finished his three-year entry-level contract, which had an average annual value (AAV) of $894,167. Hailing from Newfoundland, the 22-year-old forward was drafted 18th overall by the Devils in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Previously, Mercer played prep hockey at Bishop’s College School and was drafted by the Drummondville Voltigeurs for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2017. He even made a name for himself on Canada’s IIHF World Junior Championship roster, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2021. Mercer also represented Canada and won silver again as part of the senior national team in 2022.

Mercer’s Success in the 2022-23 Season

Looking back, Mercer had his breakout year two seasons prior. He scored a career-high 27 goals and also had 29 assists. Finishing the season plus-22, he averaged 16:33 of ice time and earned ten points on the power play. He also achieved a personal milestone, scoring his first hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in April 2023. Mercer undoubtedly proved himself during the 2022-23 season, but his decline in performance last season could be part of the reason why contract negotiations are still ongoing.

It’s no secret that Mercer had a less-than-perfect 2023-24 season, much like the rest of the Devils. His point production decreased slightly, with 20 goals and 13 assists, compared to his 56 points during the previous year. The most pressing factor that contributed to this decline was his constant shift between playing as a center and right wing. The position change was largely due to Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier being injured for a significant portion of the season. Nonetheless, there were still some high notes this season for Mercer, including his 60th career goal and 125th career point.

Crucial Versatility

Mercer has an offensive skill set that continues to benefit New Jersey. He isn’t afraid to take shots from a tough angle, and creates countless rebound opportunities. He knows how to move the puck in an efficient manner, and his well-rounded game is extremely effective on both the penalty kill and power play. When paired with superstar Jack Hughes, Mercer offers an elite playmaking ability that could make the Devils a force to reckon with in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

What’s Next for Dawson Mercer?

In a recent press conference, Fitzgerald said that Mercer will ideally remain in New Jersey, possibly with a long-term deal. His present and future impact lies within the Devils’ top-six forwards, as long as the upcoming deal coincides with the team’s remaining cap space. Fitzgerald said that the decision will ultimately come down to salary negotiations. What Mercer and his agent must decide is whether or not they would prefer a short-term bridge deal with a higher yearly value, or a long-term deal worth slightly less.

It appears Fitzgerald is in no hurry to re-sign the young forward, in the hopes that both parties can reach a cap space-friendly agreement. The Devils have already made quite a few roster changes, and have spent nearly $15 million during the first few days of free agency. In the middle of this team makeover, it is imperative that the Devils re-sign Mercer, who plays a pivotal role in the young core that makes up the heart and soul of New Jersey’s franchise.