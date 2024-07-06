San Jose Sharks Sign Macklin Celebrini to Entry-Level Contract

Just a couple of days removed from the San Jose Sharks’ development camp, general manager Mike Grier is making moves once again. The Sharks announced on Saturday afternoon that they had signed the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini, to an entry-level contract.

Turning Professional

There were some doubts heading into the draft whether Celebrini would sign immediately or return to the Boston University Terriers for another year at the NCAA level. Ultimately, he decided he was ready to join the NHL and put pen to paper on his three-year deal.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The former Boston University standout was the consensus first-overall selection heading into the NHL Draft, and the Sharks didn’t move away from that either. The 6-foot, 196-pound center is going to have to mature a bit physically to get fully comfortable at the professional level, but it’s clear that he has an abundance of talent and can quickly become one of the Sharks’ most dangerous scoring options.

Standing Out at Development Camp

The annual development camp that all NHL teams take part in isn’t a great measuring stick for talent, as it’s mostly there to allow the players to meet one another and get familiar with each other on the ice. With that being said, Celebrini’s impact in the prospect scrimmage on Thursday afternoon was very noticeable. At one point, his team trailed 7-2 with limited time remaining. Celebrini took charge at that point and contributed three assists in short succession and ultimately they would find a way to tie it up. His team eventually lost in a shootout, but it was clear that he can take a team on his shoulders when necessary, and that’s something the Sharks will certainly need over the next couple of seasons.

Celebrini’s decision to join the Sharks for the 2024-25 season is going to make for some can’t-miss games, something that the organization lacked severely last season. Now, it’s time to see how his game transitions to the professional level. Regardless, there’s reason for excitement in San Jose.