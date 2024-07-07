Flyers Sign Jett Luchanko to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers wasted no time in signing their 13th overall selection of the 2024 NHL Draft, Jett Luchanko, to his three-year entry-level contract (ELC). The 17-year-old center is one of the Flyers’ best prospects already, and he showed that during a prospect scrimmage just moments before signing his deal.

For the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Luchanko impressed in his draft year with 74 points in 68 games. One of his biggest assets is his skating ability, which is already elite even for his age. While he is a younger prospect, his physical traits are desirable and make him one of the best pure athletes that the Flyers have in their organization.

Luchanko has a high hockey IQ and is a brilliant passer. He has a lot of room to grow, so his finished product could be something pretty special for the Orange and Black. All of the offensive tools are there, it’s just about developing them to meet NHL standards, getting his body ready for professional hockey, etc.

He isn’t NHL-ready at this very moment, but Luchanko isn’t exactly as far off as his age suggests. He was noticeably the best player with Guelph as a 17-year-old, so we should expect some massive growth through the rest of his teenage years. With his talent, he could light up the OHL in 2024-25—it should be a treat to watch him in juniors.