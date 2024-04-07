Jett Luchanko – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jett Luchanko

2023-24 Team: Guelph Storm (OHL)

Date of Birth: Aug, 21, 2006

Place of Birth: London, ON, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 165 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Every draft, there are always a handful of players that surprise and makes their way into the first round. Last year, it was Easton Cowan. This year, Guelph Storm centre Jett Luchanko definitely could find himself as a first round pick as a result of his work ethic and tenacity.

Luchanko led the Storm in scoring in his sophomore season, finishing with 74 points (top 30 in league scoring) in 68 games, a 1.09 point per game rate. While it may not seem like high-end production considering he had 14 points all of last season. Without Matthew Poitras, he was able to answer the call and take a massive step forward and prove that he can keep up and excel against tough competition. To have that responsibility, production and a smart two-way game at 17 years old is impressive.

Luchanko’s main attributes are his work ethic and his smarts, which is evident in the recent OHL coach’s poll where he was voted in the top three as the smartest and hardest working player from the Western Conference. Even his on-ice testing before CHL Top Prospects game shows the skill that he has, scoring very well. He possesses great smarts, a high-end drive and motor every time he’s on the ice. He shows no fear and is always displaying a willingness to constantly battle in the tough areas. He needs to add more strength to his game, but that tenacity in addition to his speed always makes him a thorn in the side of the opposition to break up plays and force a turnover.

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Offensively, Luchanko is a very silky-smooth playmaker, driving the play every time and displaying great hands in tight spaces and high traffic areas. He has great speed and agility and has a very strong first few steps in order to create separation quickly to get out of high-pressure situations. Even when in that spot, he’s very calm and shows no panic.

Luchanko is a very deceptive puck distributor. When you think he’s going to shoot, he quickly looks off for a pass fooling both defenders and goaltenders. He easily draws players in to open things up and can connect with his teammates easily, be it with cross seams or making quick give-and-go plays. He plays at a fast pace and combined with his speed, edgework, puck skills and control, he’s hard to contain in transition or when attacking the offensive zone. If he wants to be a dual threat, he needs to work on his shot and make better decisions with his shot selection. Though, he does a great job to get in tight on goalies and finish off plays with his hands and skill.

Luchanko has a very strong defensive game when he doesn’t have the puck. That same aggressive and tenacious mindset with the puck allows him to close gaps quickly and be engaged with his stick to make a timely lift and break up plays. He’s always in motion, scanning and anticipating where the puck is going to be to put himself in a great spot to engage in battle and regain possession. He provides great puck support for his teammates and is always in position to help out in a play.

Compared to other players in the OHL, Luchanko is definitely flying under the radar. The upside he has is undeniable as a lot of the quality teams look for is there.

Jett Luchanko- NHL Draft Projection

Ideally, Luchanko is a lock to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft. While he may not have first-round production, he definitely has the skillset and smarts in order to be one. Which is why if there’s a team that has him high on their list, there should be no hesitation to select him as a late first-round selection as he’s a reliable player with great skill to his game.

Quotables

“There’s enough skill to make him worth the first-round bet, but the combination of raw athletic ability, high motor, solid skating and defensive acumen makes Luchanko an easy-to-project player.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Luchanko’s got the speed, the tenacity, the skill, and the IQ to be a top six center at the NHL level. He’s also a committed two-way player and has kept up the strong off puck play that he exhibited last year, despite being counted upon to be an offensive play driver.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s/ OHL Prospects

Strengths

High motor and energy

Work ethic and competitive

Great skating speed and strong edgework

Strong two-way vision

Playmaking awareness

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Improve shot selection and power

Build on strong offensive production

Add more strength

NHL Potential

Luchanko’s ceiling could project him as a highly skilled, two-way centreman with top-six potential. Even if he’s a middle-six player, he’s one that you can rely on in any situation and his speed could be an asset on the penalty-kill to try and generate some offense as well. There’s a lot that still needs to happen for him to get to that point, but the skill and awareness is already evident in his game that can get him there quicker. His development path and skillset feel very similar to that of Poitras as they both play with speed and are both skilled passers.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Luchanko won a silver medal at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, playing for Canada Red.

Jett Luchanko Stats

Videos

