Rangers Figuring Out Their 3rd Line Will Be Key to Playoff Success

The New York Rangers’ forward depth took a big hit when they lost Filip Chytil for the season after a suspected concussion. They also lost Blake Wheeler for the season after a lower-body injury and Kaapo Kakko for six weeks with a lower-body injury. The injuries made it difficult to piece together a reliable third line.

Now, Kakko is healthy and he is playing alongside rookie winger Will Cuylle and newly acquired center Alexander Wennberg. The line has contributed offensively while playing very well defensively. The trio will be key for the Rangers as they look to make a run this postseason.

The Play of Wennberg, Kakko, and Cuylle

The Rangers opted to acquire two speedy two-way forwards (Wennberg and Jack Roslovic) at the trade deadline rather than going after a star. Wennberg played excellent defense for the Seattle Kraken last postseason while matched up against the Colorado Avalanche’s star forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. He has continued that strong defensive play this season and is capable of matching up against the opposing teams’ top lines. He has one goal and four assists in 14 games with the Rangers.

Like Wennberg, Kakko is also a very reliable forward defensively. However, he struggled offensively after getting an opportunity to play on the Rangers’ top line. He had two goals and one assist in 20 games and then missed extended time with an injury. After returning to the lineup, he played on the third line and broke out of his slump. He played well despite playing with a lot of different linemates.

Cuylle is establishing himself as a physical power forward who consistently drives to the front of the net. Additionally, he is a quick skater with a very good shot. He slumped recently and surprisingly ended up being a healthy scratch in a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on March 23. However, he has continued generating scoring chances and scored on a quick wrist shot in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on April 5. He has 13 goals and eight assists in 76 games.

Kakko has had two different five-game point streaks since returning from his injury and he has five goals and two assists in his last 11 games. He has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games since making his return.

The Importance of the Third Line

Wennberg and Cuylle give the third line speed, while Kakko is strong on the puck and helps them maintain possession in the offensive zone. Though none of the players are stars, they are all capable of contributing offensively and the three of them are quickly forming chemistry. They are also trustworthy defensively late in close games.

In addition to the third line’s defensive responsibility, the Rangers will need the line to give them some offense. The team’s first line has struggled to score all season and they can not rely solely on the trio of Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere, and Vincent Trocheck to produce at even strength.

The Rangers have some incredible star players but they are in first place because they have gotten contributions throughout the lineup this season. Now, they will need their third line to continue being difference-makers in the postseason.

For the Rangers Moving Forward

In 2013-14 the Rangers made an unexpected run to the Stanley Cup Final. One of the driving forces for their success was the strong play of their third line which included Mats Zuccarello, Benoit Pouliot, and Derick Brassard. All three had at least five goals and 10 points that postseason.

Two seasons ago, the Rangers made another unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Final in large part due to the excellent play of their third line which included Lafreniere, Kakko, and Chytil. They kept the majority of play in the offensive zone when they were on the ice, and Chytil broke out with seven goals.

This season the Rangers once again need strong play from their third line to make a run and the strong play of Wennberg, Kakko, and Cuylle should give them confidence with the playoffs approaching.