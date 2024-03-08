Rangers Address Center Need with Alex Wennberg Trade

The New York Rangers entered this season with three very good centers: Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck, and Filip Chytil. However, with Chytil out for the season with an upper-body injury, the team suddenly looked very thin at center. On March 6, general manager Chris Drury made his first move of the trade deadline, acquiring Alexander Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-round pick in 2025. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

What Wennberg Brings to the Rangers

This season Wennberg had nine goals and 16 assists in 60 games with the Kraken while averaging 18:49 in ice time per game. He has won 46.7 percent of his faceoffs. The 29-year-old center is in his 10th NHL season and has averaged more than 15 minutes in ice time per game in all 10 seasons. He has experience on both the penalty kill and the power play while providing steady, reliable play at even strength.

The New York Rangers acquired Alex Wennberg in a trade with the Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wennberg is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He is not a very physical player but he is a very good skater and adds much-needed speed to the Rangers’ lineup. He also is not afraid of blocking shots and consistently gets into passing and shooting lanes. He has 65 blocked shots this season.

Though Wennberg is not a great goalscorer, he is a good playmaker with a pass-first mentality. He set a career-high of 59 points while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016-17. He had a career-high 17 goals in 56 games with the Florida Panthers in 2020-21, but he has never scored more than 13 goals in any other season. He had 11 goals and 26 assists with the Kraken in 2021-22 and 13 goals and 25 assists with them last season.

Wennberg also comes to the Rangers with playoff experience and he has seven goals and 10 assists in 42 playoff games. His strong play last postseason was key for the Kraken as they upset the Colorado Avalanche in seven games. He was often matched up against stars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and was excellent defensively while also generating a lot of scoring chances at even strength. He finished the postseason with two goals and five assists in 14 games.

Wennberg’s Role on the Rangers

While he was a top-six forward with the Kraken, Wennberg should become the Rangers’ third-line center. He could become part of a shutdown line for the team if he plays with Kaapo Kakko, another strong defensive forward. Other candidates to play alongside him include physical rookie winger Will Cuylle, who has 11 goals and eight assists this season, and Jimmy Vesey, who has 12 goals and seven assists.

Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers may play on a line with Alex Wennberg (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers have relied heavily on their top two lines this season. Head coach Peter Laviolette had to break up a solid third line of Kakko, Cuylle, and Jonny Brodzinski due to injuries as well as the lack of even-strength offensive production from the team’s first line. Adding Wennberg gives the team more depth and should take some of the pressure off of the top two lines.

With top centers Zibanejad and Trocheck both on the first power play unit, Wennberg may end up on the second unit which includes young wingers Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere. He can also contribute to the Rangers’ penalty kill, and his speed could make him a threat while shorthanded.

For Wennberg and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers needed an upgrade at center with Chytil out for the season and Wennberg is a nice addition. His ability to play in all situations as well as his playoff experience and speed should help the team with the playoffs approaching.

Drury did not re-sign any of the four players he acquired at the trade deadline in 2021-22 or any of the four players he acquired at the trade deadline last season. While re-signing Wennberg seems unlikely, if Chytil is unable to return next season, there is a realistic possibility he will stay with the Rangers. Either way, the 29-year-old center should certainly help the team down the stretch this season.