Flames: Grading Craig Conroy’s 4 In-Season Trades

The Calgary Flames will likely have a quiet trade deadline day tomorrow, as they have moved out all their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) which they were expected to. It will help quiet what has been a crazy, rumour-filled 2023-24 season, which will come as a major relief to the players who remain.

It’s been about as chaotic of a first season as a general manager as you could have, as Craig Conroy has been busy since game one. Now, for at least a brief bit of time, he can sit back, watch, and perhaps even enjoy, as he looks for his team to continue fighting in their chase of a playoff position. While he does that, here is a look at the trades he has made this season and how they grade out as of now.

Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks

Received: 2026 third-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick

Grade: C

The first in-season trade made by Conroy came in early December when he sent Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2024. This trade came together quickly, as the 28-year-old had his agent publicly request a trade on his behalf.

Given the noise that surrounded Zadorov following the request, Conroy had to act fast and did so. As a result, the return was less than fans were hoping, but moving a player causing a distraction was clearly of utmost importance to the Flames GM. Since joining the Canucks, Zadorov has continued to operate in a third-pairing role, averaging 17:01 in ice time.

Had Zadorov not requested this trade, the grade would have been much lower. Due to the pressure Conroy was under to get him out of town, it’s hard to fault the move, though fans still feel that the value received was less than the Flames should have gotten.

Elias Lindholm to the Canucks

Received: Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 conditional fourth-round pick

Grade: A+

The trade which sent Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks in early February was the best in-season deal Conroy has made. The 29-year-old’s value was falling as he was struggling for the second straight year, but the Flames GM was still able to bring in a talented goal-scorer in Kuzmenko, a very exciting prospect in Brzustewicz, and a first-round pick at this year’s draft.

This trade hasn’t panned out the way the Canucks had hoped, as Lindholm’s struggles have continued with them. He has just four goals and six points through 16 games, and is even being discussed as a potential trade candidate once again ahead of the deadline.

The fact that Conroy was able to get this type of value for Lindholm given his struggles is nothing short of superb. While it remains to be seen how Brzustewicz will pan out, his 86 points in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season suggest he has a bright future ahead of him.

Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars

Received: Artem Grushnikov, 2024 second-round pick, 2025 conditional third-round pick

Grade: C+

The deal to send Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars just over a week ago is one that has mixed reviews from Flames fans. While his offensive numbers aren’t pretty, he has been one of the league’s better defensive defencemen for some time, and that continued this season. Flames fans were hopeful for a first-round pick, and many were disappointed that they failed to land one.

In Conroy’s defence, he landed a prospect in Grushnikov who does appear to have some NHL potential. He will never be a top-pairing defenceman, but he could be a five or six guy in the years to come. With the Stars’ success this season, the second-round pick this year will come late, while the Flames will only receive the third-round pick in 2025 should Dallas reach the Stanley Cup Final. This wasn’t a horrible deal, but was far from outstanding.

Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights

Received: Daniil Miromanov, 2025 conditional first-round pick, 2025 conditional third-round pick

Grade: D

The final trade Conroy made involving his pending UFAs was the most disappointing of the bunch. Many expected that with the season Noah Hanifin was having, the return would be similar to Lindholm’s if not better. That was far from the case, as they failed to land a top-end prospect or a player who could provide a big impact right now.

Conroy was in a tough spot here as Hanifin held some control over where he went, but it seems like the Flames GM may have waited too long to pull the trigger on this deal. Miromanov may prove capable of being an NHL player, but at 26 years old, it doesn’t seem likely that he will ever become a top-end guy.

Conroy Made One Final Move

The Hanifin deal wasn’t the last trade to be made by the Flames ahead of the deadline, as they sent prospect Emilio Pettersen to the Stars in exchange for Riley Damiani. This trade appears to be nothing more than giving two young players a change of scenery, as both were quickly falling down the depth charts in their respective organizations. Given that Pettersen has yet to play an NHL game and Damiani has suited up for just seven, it is hard to grade this deal, though we may get a better idea as to who the winner is in the next year or two.