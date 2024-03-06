Flames Could Be Stuck with Vladar Next Season

Whether it comes now or in the offseason, it seems as though Jacob Markstrom will be wearing a different jersey in short time. The Calgary Flames goaltender signed during the 2020 offseason in hopes of competing for a Stanley Cup, and with the organization headed in a different direction, it appears he will get traded for pieces that help shape the future.

Though losing an elite goalie like Markstrom won’t be easy, some positives come from trading him. Not only will the Flames get a great package in return, but it will give prospect Dustin Wolf an everyday spot in the lineup. The 22-year-old has nothing left to prove at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and is more than deserving of being on the Flames roster.

While having Wolf up is exciting, however, there are some risks. While the sample size is small, he has struggled at the NHL level when called upon thus far. Through seven NHL appearances, he owns a 3.48 goals against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%). Expecting him to immediately come in and take on the responsibilities of a number-one goaltender is a huge ask and one that he may not be ready for. The best option would be to bring in a veteran to not only mentor him but also split the workload. The question, though, is what would they do with Dan Vladar in that case?

Vladar Seems Unmovable

For the second straight season, Vladar has struggled in a back-up role with the Flames. Through 18 games this season, he has a 3.21 GAA along with a .890 SV%. If it was simply a slump, it wouldn’t be an issue, but those numbers aren’t a whole lot different than what the 26-year-old has produced throughout his 73-game NHL career. This may just be what he is at this level.

Given that he hasn’t proven to be capable of a back-up role in the NHL, the Flames will be hard-pressed to find any suitors to take on the final season of his $2.2 million deal. Many other teams are likely in the mindset that they have at least two better goaltenders already under contract, if not three. Giving up any assets to take on a $2.2 million deal when cap space is so precious doesn’t seem to be a likely scenario.

The Flames could choose to hold onto him and run with a Wolf-Vladar tandem for the 2024-25 season, but that is a huge risk. They aren’t planning on competing for a Stanley Cup next season, but if Wolf’s struggles continue, it would be very hard to count on Vladar to step in and carry the load. That could spell for a long, frustrating season in Calgary if that is the route management chooses to go.

Vladar could likely be placed on waivers if the Flames do bring in a veteran. Assuming he goes unclaimed, however, he would still take up $1.15 million in cap space. That may not seem like a lot, but as mentioned, cap space is crucial, especially given that this case would involve them needing to add another goalie’s contract to the books.

Vladar Extension was a Mistake

As they say, hindsight is 20/20. But choosing to give Vladar a two-year extension, especially with an average annual value of $2.2 million, was a mistake by former Flames general manager Brad Treliving. He was already well aware of Wolf’s potential, given that the promising netminder had won the Goalie of the Year award in his rookie AHL season before re-upping Vladar.

At most, Treliving should have given Vladar a one-year contract, which would mean he’d be coming off the books in a few months. That still would have allowed Wolf to spend a total of three seasons in the AHL to ensure that he was fully developed. Instead, they are likely going to be forced to either go into 2024-25 with a very inexperienced goalie tandem or bury an NHL contract in the minors.