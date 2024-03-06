Sharks’ Vlasic and Ferraro Can Be Strong Mentors on Defense

It seems like every year, more and more emphasis gets put on offensive production from defensemen. While many teams are drafting and developing highly skilled offensive-minded defensemen who will show up on the scoresheet as often as many high-end forwards, the San Jose Sharks are taking a bit of a different approach on the blue line they’re building.

The Sharks do have some prospects who fit that mold, like Shakir Mukhamadullin who can potentially fit the offensive defenseman role. Meanwhile, they’re adding even more players who embrace the defensive side of their job. Over the last 12 months, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ty Emberson joined the Sharks organization and have gotten significant time at the NHL level. They can occasionally record a point, but more often than not they’re focused on keeping the puck out of their own net. They certainly need more time to develop to reach their full potential in that role, as the Sharks have struggled as a whole in that regard, but they’re on the right track. It also helps that they have two players on the team who can help them reach that potential.

Vlasic’s Experience

Marc-Edouard Vlasic isn’t a player that’s thought of fondly by most these days. His play has dropped off significantly over the past few seasons and his $7 million cap hit doesn’t help either. During his prime though, he was one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL and as a result, he spent considerable time with Team Canada in international competitions, highlighted by a gold medal during the 2014 Olympics.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although he isn’t contributing on the ice like he used to, Vlasic has a wealth of knowledge that can be passed on to the younger defensemen hoping to embrace the role he’s played in San Jose for nearly two decades. Both Emberson and Okhotiuk have similar builds to Vlasic, and although they do play a slightly different game than the veteran, they can learn a lot from him. The young players are much more physical than we’ve ever seen from Vlasic, but that’s a benefit to their game.

Ferraro, a Young Veteran

Mario Ferraro is only a few years older than Emberson and Okhotiuk, but it feels like he’s been around the NHL for much longer. He’s currently in his fifth season as a member of the Sharks and although he’s entered trade rumors, our Alex Hutton wrote earlier this week that Ferraro should remain a Shark for the time being. I certainly agree with that sentiment, and part of the reason why is simply how strong of a mentor he could be for these two.

At 25 years old, Ferraro’s still young himself but he’s had quite a bit of experience albeit none in the postseason so far. Looking at the caliber of players he’s played with though, he’s certainly gained an extraordinary amount of information from them over the years. Whether it’s Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, or even a guy like Brenden Dillon, there’s a lot to learn from all of them and now Ferraro can pass it off to the next generation of Sharks. With that being said, he could still be a valuable piece for the Sharks for the next decade if they opt to keep him around when his contract expires.

General manager Mike Grier has done a great job finding talented young players who can benefit from the veterans they have in the organization. Just like having Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture up front will benefit the young forwards looking to break into the league, Vlasic and Ferraro can do the same on the back end. Vlasic will be here for the next few years regardless, but keeping Ferraro beyond the trade deadline could massively help the development of the young defensemen.