NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens might be working to get Ivan Demidov out of the KHL. Meanwhile, is Brian Lawton a dark horse candidate to be the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers? Finally, the San Jose Sharks are looking to add depth to their blue line. Who might they be looking at?

Canadiens Negotiating Transfer Fee for Demidov?

It’s not clear if SKA out of the KHL is going to hold onto Ivan Demidov and if he’s not going to make their team. Should he not, speculation is that the Montreal Canadiens are closely monitoring the situation and they will try and discuss a fee to try and bring him over. Demidov could play in the NHL next season if a transfer fee can be worked out.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This would be the same kind of move the Philadelphia Flyers pulled off with Matvei Michkov. Demidov is said to have incredible skill and wouldn’t likely play in the minors for the Canadiens. The article writes:

It’s hard to predict anything that might happen with Russian players and the KHL. As of now, I expect Demidov will play out the final year of his contract with St. Petersburg, but that could change. source – ‘Habs Mailbag: Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault can be a No. 1 goalie’ Stu Cowan – The MontrealGazette – 07/19/2024

Is Brian Lawton on the Oilers’ Radar?

As the Edmonton Oilers continue their search for a new GM, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal suggests that Brian Lawton might be an unexpected contender for the role. Lawton last worked in the NHL during the 2009-10 season as the GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning and has extensive experience as an agent. He’s also a regular on the Oilers Now radio show, meaning he’s intimately familiar with the team’s roster and their moves in recent seasons.

Staples writes:

Just now, he’s a dark horse candidate to become general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, but he also might be the obvious choice. Brian Lawton, 59, has a broad base of experience in hockey, enough that he meets the criteria of Edmonton hockey boss Jeff Jackson of bringing in an experienced NHL hand to manage the team. source – ‘Is the dark horse candidate the obvious choice for Edmonton Oilers GM?’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 07/16/2024

This dual perspective as an agent and executive could be attractive to CEO Jeff Jackson, who is also a former agent and currently serving as Edmonton’s interim GM. Jackson mentioned earlier this week that he aims to have a new GM appointed within the next couple of weeks. That was a few days ago. A decision should be coming imminently.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has linked several right-handed defensemen to the Sharks, emphasizing their need for experienced blueliners. The Sharks are exploring both free agents and potential trades.

On the free-agent front, Peng mentions Tyson Barrie, John Klingberg, Justin Schultz, and Kevin Shattenkirk as possible targets. However, their respective drops in production and individual injury histories make them less ideal options. In the trade market, Peng points to Cody Ceci from the Edmonton Oilers, Trevor van Riemsdyk from the Washington Capitals, Zach Whitecloud from the Vegas Golden Knights, and Aaron Ekblad from the Florida Panthers. Peng points out, “Ekblad also has a 12-Team No-Trade List, and there’s no reason to believe that he’d waive that to come to San Jose.”