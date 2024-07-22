Canucks’ Top 15 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

The Vancouver Canucks still don’t have the strongest prospect pool overall, but they do have some blue-chippers dotting the landscape, namely Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander – their two most recent first-round picks. They will be part of this list for a while unless Lekkerimaki surprises and plays more than 25 games this season, which is unlikely.

Aatu Raty, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander (The Hockey Writers)

With that said, let’s take a look at the current top-15, shall we?

15. Vilmer Alriksson, Left Wing/Centre – 2023, 107th Overall

One of the more intriguing stories in Canucks prospect news last season was the progression of 2023 fourth-round pick Vilmer Alriksson. Coming over from Europe and the Swedish junior league, it would have been understandable if he struggled to produce and be an impact forward on North American ice. But he did the opposite and thrived to the tune of 17 goals and 33 points in 67 games, usurping the 12 goals and 21 points he put up in 2022-23 with Djurgardens. He was one of the leaders offensively for the Guelph Storm, and despite some slumps in the middle of the season, he showed some promise as a future NHLer.

Alriksson impressed at the recent Canucks development camp, showing off his speed, stickhandling, and ability to protect the puck from defenders. At 6-foot-6, he’s built like a power forward, but isn’t known for his physicality or fighting skills. He fought once in the OHL and held his own against 6-foot-5 Roman Schmidt, which seemed to deter other players from getting in the ring with him. Fighting isn’t something that is required in the NHL anymore, but it’s good to see that he’s not afraid of that type of thing. All in all, while he’s still a project, the potential seems to be there for him to become another late-round gem for the Canucks. They like his development so far, and with his eagerness to learn, he could be in line for an even better season in the OHL in 2024-25.

14. Josh Bloom, Left Wing – Acquired From the Sabres in 2023

Josh Bloom had a rough start to his first season in the professional leagues, splitting his time between the American Hockey League (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks and the ECHL Kalamazoo Wings. Between the two franchises, he only scored three points in 22 games and struggled to find his footing on either team. He was then sent back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he rejoined the Saginaw Spirit – the team he used to captain back in 2022-23. Once there, he hit the ground running with 17 goals and 40 points in 34 games and helped lead his team to the Memorial Cup Final where he scored the game-winner in overtime. Talk about a “started from the bottom, now we’re here” journey.

Despite the success he had with the Spirit, Bloom knows that he needs to improve during the offseason to become a full-time AHLer this season.

“I got to understand what it takes to play at that level and going back to junior was big for my development…In the AHL, I learned little mistakes end up in the back of your net quickly. I had a lot of work to do with the defensive zone and understanding assignments.” Source – “Canucks prospect Josh Bloom won his team the Memorial Cup, but can he win an NHL spot?”, The Province, 6/5/24

Bloom was praised for his work along the walls during his time in the AHL, but that he needs to develop a more complete game to stay there. With his added experience during the OHL Playoffs and Memorial Cup tournament playing big minutes, he is hoping that he can impress new head coach Manny Malhotra and spend most of his season as an impact player in Abbotsford rather than Kalamazoo.

13. Lucas Forsell, Right Wing – 2021, 201st Overall

Lucas Forsell took a step back production-wise last season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) finishing with only four goals and seven points in 46 games. Coming off an 11-goal performance in 2022-23, that’s a significant dropoff and could be something to monitor going forward. Having said that, he was playing on one of the best teams in the SHL as a 20-year-old, which means he wasn’t given a lot of ice time throughout the season. In fact, he was primarily deployed on the fourth line and averaged only 9:24 time on ice (TOI).

Looking beyond goals and assists, Forsell had 22 hits and 18 blocked shots, showcasing his ability to be more than just a point producer. He plays every shift like it’s his last, highlighted by a strong work ethic and forecheck that usually gets under the skin of his opponents. This type of game bodes well for his future as those types of players – see Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen – usually make a name for themselves in the NHL as effective bottom-six players or even energy guys that can complement elite top-liners.

12. Kirill Kudryavtsev, Left Defence – 2022, 208th Overall

Coming off a career-high eight goals and 50 points in 2022-23, Kirill Kudryavtsev had higher expectations going into 2023-24. He mostly delivered another strong campaign, finishing with five goals and 47 points in his third season with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Before Hunter Brzustewicz was traded to the Calgary Flames in the Elias Lindholm blockbuster, he was playing second fiddle in Canucks fans’ minds as the former was ripping up the league at a near-100-point pace. But now, he’s back to being the primary focus.

Kirill Kudryavtsev, Soo Greyhounds (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

The most impressive part of Kudryavtsev’s junior season was his return to the positive side of the plus/minus ledger, climbing from a minus-15 finish in 2022-23 to an impressive plus-29 last season. He was also one of the Greyhounds’ point leaders in the OHL Playoffs finishing with a goal and nine points in 11 games as they were eliminated in the second round by Josh Bloom and the eventual Memorial Cup winners, Saginaw Spirit.

11. Nikita Tolopilo, Goaltender – Undrafted

Since signing with the Canucks as an undrafted free agent, Nikita Tolopilo has turned into quite the find for the scouting staff. Splitting the net in Abbotsford with Arturs Silovs, he had a pretty good rookie season posting a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%) to go along with a solid 20-13-1 record. At a menacing 6-foot-6, 229 pounds, he is another goaltender who has “length” as goaltending guru Ian Clark likes to call it. In an interview after fellow prospect Aku Koskenvuo was drafted, Clark described this attribute:

“You can have a very tall goalie that is very uncompetitive and therefore, they’re not long,” said Clark. “You can have a shorter goalie, that is extremely competitive, that has more length. You can have a goaltender that’s very tall but has poor flexibility for example and they lack length because the length must also be flush to the ice. When a goalie is extending their leg if they don’t have the flexibility to keep their knee flush to the ice and really seal everything down, really that length has no value.”

Tolopilo showcased this throughout the season with his athleticism and ability to read plays. He had several stretches where he looked like an AHL veteran rather than a fresh face coming over from Europe. If he continues to develop, he could become a good backup or 1B in the NHL down the road.

10. Sawyer Mynio, Left Defence – 2023, 89th Overall

Heading into the top 10, Sawyer Mynio, one of the Canucks’ third-round picks in 2023, has improved his stock significantly since he was drafted. In his prospect profile, I identified him as more of a modern-day defensive defenceman that will put up some points, but not blow the roof off the stats sheet. However, after last season, I am changing my tune a bit. While he probably won’t be in the realm of Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar, he might hit 40 points in the NHL one day.

Speaking of last season, Mynio put on a show, hitting a career-high 16 goals and 53 points in 63 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Taking over as the top defender after Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan graduated to the pro level with the Chicago Blackhawks, he and Jeremy Hanzel led a less-talented Thunderbirds team in scoring, and displayed a more two-way skillset than in previous seasons.

9. Jett Woo, Right Defence – 2018, 37th Overall

Now one of the older prospects on this list at 23 years old, Jett Woo is still waiting to skate that first shift on NHL regular season ice. He has played in a lot of preseason games, but has yet to suit up beyond September and early October. He got the call from Vancouver for a few emergency callups last season, but never actually played a game. He has now played 200 games in the AHL and has steadily improved each season, with this past season hitting a career-high 31 points.

Woo was again a physical force in Abbotsford and continued his minute-munching ways as the Canucks were ravaged by injuries on the blue line. He got another vote of confidence from general manager Patrik Allvin a few weeks ago, signing his second-straight one-year prove-it contract.

8. Max Sasson, Center – Undrafted

Max Sasson looked comfortable in the AHL last season after coming over from Western Michigan University as an undrafted free agent. He also knocked off two firsts, his first AHL goal in the regular season and first in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Then, in his first full season with the Abbotsford Canucks, he broke out with 18 goals and 42 points and became one of head coach Jeremy Colliton’s go-to centermen. Praised for his speed, explosiveness, and attention to detail, his ceiling could be a matchup center in the mould of Teddy Blueger, reliable on both sides of the puck and capable of scoring 8-10 goals a season.

Max Sasson, Abbotsford Canucks (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

“He’s pretty explosive,” said Colliton. “He’s able to get separation, win races, create transition chances. He’s got really good instincts and hockey sense to take advantage of those situations that his skating puts him in…He’s doing more offensively, being a difference-maker for us, but not losing the details away from the puck and managing the game. That’s part of his evolution. That’s part of what we’re helping him to get through. And I think he’s making progress.”

Sasson’s work ethic and desire to improve his game bodes well for his future. He was often seen after practice taking extra time with Henrik Sedin and Jeff Ulmer working on faceoffs – which he was very good at in his rookie season. If he continues to progress in his sophomore season in the AHL, he could get a few call-ups like Nils Aman, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains did in 2023-24. He definitely has the tools to be a third/fourth-line center in the NHL, and if he hits his ceiling, he will be another undrafted success story in Canucks’ history.

7. Linus Karlsson, Right Wing – Acquired From the Sharks in 2019

Speaking of Karlsson, he had a sophomore surge in the AHL last season, jumping from 49 points to 60 points, finishing at a perfect point-per-game with 23 goals and 60 points in 60 games. He also made his regular season and playoff debut in the NHL, playing four games in the former and two in the latter. While the only stat he recorded was two penalty minutes in the playoffs, he looked comfortable in the big leagues and appears to be a legitimate threat to become a full-time NHLer in the near future. He credits the coaching staff in Abbotsford for his development and successful transition to North America, as he has made several changes to his playstyle from Sweden to the AHL.

“It was a big difference, and I am a different player now…I was always a half-wall player in Sweden and now I’m a net-front guy and I like it more. I like to be there, and I want to be there because that’s where most goals are from. I also had to take big steps on the walls and learn to be better at protecting pucks. And defensively, you’ve got to win battles and protect the net because it’s tighter here.”

It remains to be seen what Karlsson’s ceiling will be in the NHL, but given his skill and production in the AHL, it’s probably safe to say he will end up as at least a middle-six contributor. He wants to become an NHL player and is willing to do the work to get there. The Canucks seem invested as well, giving him a one-year extension in June for his efforts.

6. Arshdeep Bains, Left Wing – Undrafted

Yet another undrafted free agent on this list, Arshdeep Bains made more strides in his game this past season, hitting career-highs in goals, assists and points. After a successful rookie campaign in 2022-23 where he put up 13 goals and 38 points in 66 games, he improved on those numbers in 2023-24 by scoring 16 goals and 55 points in 59 games. There was even a time when he was flirting with the top of the AHL leaderboard. He also joined Karlsson in the NHL debut club, taking his rookie lap on Feb. 20, 2024, against the Colorado Avalanche. He finished with three hits, two shots on goal, two penalty minutes, a blocked shot, and a minus-2 in 13:21 of ice time, as the Canucks lost 3-1. With Dakota Joshua injured, he also played on the vaunted third line with Blueger and Conor Garland, not the typical fourth line like most call-ups.

Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even though Bains was on the ice for two goals against, he looked at home in the NHL with his physicality, playmaking and hockey IQ. He set up his linemates a few times with great passes in front of the net, and was noticeable on almost every shift. So much so, that head coach Rick Tocchet kept him in the lineup for five straight games and had very positive things to say after his first three games.

“I’m a big fan, I like him a lot. I think there’s another level. And that’s when playing in the NHL…I know guys enjoy playing with him. I’ve had a couple of players come up to me individually and say, hey, don’t be afraid to throw him on my line. So I think that’s the ultimate compliment for that kid. You know, that’s a lot of players that want to play with him. But he’s also doing the little things. And that I love really good in the forecheck and handle the puck and he’s not scared. He gets inside.”

Outside of his NHL success, Bains was named to the AHL All-Star Game and spent most of the season in the top six and top power play unit with Vasily Podkolzin, John Stevens, Tristen Nielsen, Sasson, and Karlsson. He was a leader all season long and could be poised for an even bigger jump this season especially if he shows well in training camp and forces his way onto the roster.

5. Elias Pettersson, Left Defence – 2022, 80th Overall

Moving into the top five, we have the other Elias Pettersson, aka “D-Petey”. The 2022 third-round pick made the trek from Sweden to North America at the end of the 2023-24 season and debuted in the AHL where he played eight games and recorded two assists. He also played in his second World Juniors tournament and was one of Team Sweden’s key defenders in their journey to a silver medal. While he didn’t spend a lot of time in the SHL (only four games in fact), he had a productive final season in the HockeyAllsvenskan scoring three goals and 14 points in 34 games.

Pettersson likely won’t ever be a defenceman that puts up a lot of points in the professional leagues, but he will be a valuable piece of the Canucks’ blue line in the future. At 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, he has good size and mobility both with his feet and stick. He also isn’t afraid to throw the body around, as evidenced by his physicality at the World Juniors and limited time in the AHL. In his first game playing for Abbotsford, he got into the faces of the Colorado Eagles right away, throwing a late hit on forward Jason Polin in the second period, which sparked one of many after-the-whistle scrums. He also used his size effectively on a few other shifts, and stood up for fellow Swede and top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki after he was driven into the bench.

All in all, this is probably what fans will see from Pettersson in the NHL one day, and that’s something that will be welcomed by both the faithful and the coaching staff.

4. Aatu Raty, Center – Acquired From the Islanders in 2023

The Bo Horvat trade keeps looking better by the day. Yes, the Canucks don’t have Anthony Beauvillier anymore. Still, the first-round pick that brought Filip Hronek into the fray and the progression seen from Aatu Raty this past season has certainly made up for it. In his first full season in the AHL (before 2023-24, he had only played a total of 52 games spread across two seasons), he had a career-high 18 goals and 52 points in 72 games along with two goals and four points in the playoffs. Inconsistency seemed to be a theme for him throughout the season, putting up points in bunches, and then going on a stretch of zeroes.

Aatu Raty, how do you do??? pic.twitter.com/sat7okXyE9 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) November 12, 2023

Despite the fits and starts, Raty was dominant at times last season, showing everyone why he was once considered a top-five pick in the draft. As everyone probably knows, that’s not remotely where he was selected as he fell to the second round (52nd overall). Since then, he has made strides in his game and is looking more and more like a center who could lead a top-six line one day. Coupled with his size (6-foot-2, 187 pounds), he has an NHL-ready shot (both wrist and one-timer) and is relatively good defensively. It will be interesting to see how training camp goes for him as he fights for a fourth-line center role in a crowded roster that was made even more crowded with the addition of Daniel Sprong.

3. Tom Willander, Right Defence – 2023, 11th Overall

Willander’s draft-plus-one season and freshman year at Boston University was a success as the 6-foot-1 right-handed defender put up four goals and 25 points in 38 games along with a team-leading plus-28 in the plus/minus column. Starting the campaign on the bottom pairing with fellow 2023 draft pick Aiden Celebrini, he eventually rose to the top pairing with Montreal Canadiens star prospect Lane Hutson. He even garnered some praise from the now-NHLer:

“Really reliable on his own end,” Hutson said. “Untapped offensive ability he’s figuring out. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Willander was solid all season long, not only in the NCAA, but at the World Juniors too as he played big minutes on Team Sweden’s blue line. Going into the 2023 Draft, he was touted for his skating, first pass, hockey IQ and competitiveness. Coming over from Europe and transitioning from the larger ice surface is sometimes a struggle for players, but he seemingly took it in stride. While there was an adjustment period at the beginning of the season, he looked like a seasoned veteran by the end of it, walking away with a decent point total and a spot on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team.

After impressing everyone with his maturity at his first development camp, Willander did it again in his second appearance and looks poised to have an even better sophomore season in the NCAA. With Hutson now in the NHL with the Canadiens, he will likely take over “top dog” status and be a minute-muncher for BU in 2024-25. Projected to one day line up alongside Quinn Hughes, his development will once again be watched closely by Canucks Nation this season.

2. Arturs Silovs, Goaltender – 2019, 156th Overall

This will probably be the last time you will see Arturs Silovs’ name on this list as he is poised to take over the backup role in the NHL behind Thatcher Demko. But for now, he has risen to No. 2 in the prospect pool mostly due to his performance in the NHL Playoffs when both Demko and Casey DeSmith went down with injuries. He stepped into the starting role with relative ease and never once looked like a rookie who was playing in his first postseason. He was calm, cool, and collected in the crease, making saves that if you didn’t know any better you would think came from a veteran with 100 games in the playoffs.

Silovs had many great moments throughout, but his two best performances arguably came in Game 6 of the first round against the Nashville Predators when he made 28 saves in a 1-0 shutout and in Game 3 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers where he frustrated Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with 42 saves on 45 shots. His numbers at the end didn’t look all that pretty with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 SV%, but he was not the reason why the Canucks ultimately got eliminated by the Oilers in Game 7. With a package of size, athleticism and a strong mental game, he could be the perfect complement to Demko this season as possibly a 1A that will give him plenty of rest so that injuries don’t derail his season again.

1. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Right Wing – 2022, 15th Overall

Finally, returning to the throne and taking over from Willander who had a one-season reign, Lekkerimaki is the Canucks’ top prospect once again. Rightfully so, too, as he had a campaign for the ages, scoring a career-high 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games with Orebro HK in the SHL, and leading Team Sweden to a silver medal at the World Juniors on the back of seven goals and 10 points in seven games. Of course, awards went with those numbers as he won the WJC Most Valuable Player, the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, the SHL Rookie of the Year, and Elite Prospects’ SHL Best Junior award. What a haul for the trophy case, right?

Then, to put a bow on the season, Lekkerimaki came over from Sweden and made his debut with the Abbotsford Canucks and scored his first AHL goal and assist. I think it’s safe to say that the worries from 2022-23 about his development are officially in the rearview mirror as he stayed healthy and looked more like the high-end prospect that was selected 15th overall in 2022. His lethal NHL-ready shot was on display throughout the season, along with his soft hands and dynamic creativity. He was even dangerous in the AHL in a limited sample size. While he likely won’t play a full season in the NHL in 2024-25, he should see some call-ups and get plenty of opportunities in Abbotsford to play top-six minutes and first-unit power play time. Overall, everyone should feel confident that he is on track to becoming a top-line winger capable of scoring 30 or more goals.

Just Missed…

Cole McWard – Right Defence

Danila Klimovich – Right Wing

Tristan Nielsen – Center

Anthony Romani – Right Wing

As mentioned off the top, the Canucks aren’t in the realm of the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks in terms of prospect pools, but they do have some intriguing names in the top 15. It should be another interesting journey in 2024-25 as the prospect reports get going next month. Stay tuned!